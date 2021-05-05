“The death list”: German MPs who approved the restriction plan, threatened

The Federal Criminal Police (BKA) investigates a “death list” circulating on the internet, with threats to all members of the Bundestag (Parliament) that approved the “emergency brake” to activate automatic and unitary measures against covid-19.

The BKA has warned the Bundestag of these threats, reports the Berlin daily “Der Tagesspiegel”, which refers to Social Democratic sources, partners of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s grand coalition.

According to this post, the list includes the 342 deputies who last week endorsed with their nominal vote the modification of the Infection Protection Law, which automatically activates this emergency brake wherever there is a high incidence of infections.

The bill gained support in the lower house (Bundestag) with the votes of the grand coalition between conservatives and social democrats, and was later ratified by the upper house (Bundesrat).

The package covers a night curfew -from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.- if the incidence rises above 100 weekly cases per 100,000 inhabitants, as well as the suspension of face-to-face classes in schools from 165 cases. Currently the average incidence is 160 cases.

There are some 65 Lawsuits before the courts against this law, including the one filed by the opposition Liberal Party (FDP) before the Constitutional Court.

Hostility

Aggression against German politicians, as well as representatives of the media, has been on the rise during the pandemic and it is estimated that 72% of the country’s mayors have suffered insults or attacks in recent months, according to data from the ARD public television.

In most cases –79% – were physical or verbal attacks -from attacks or blows to insults and spitting-; the rest were threats or hostile allusions on the internet and social networks.

The mobilizations against the restrictions due to the pandemic have been increasing in Germany since the end of last summer, when tens of thousands of people came to concentrate in cities such as Berlin or Stuttgart, but also in provincial towns.

They gather from citizens fed up with the paralysis of public life to merchants affected by the forced closure of their activity, but with a large presence of defenders of conspiracy theories, deniers of the pandemic and far-rightists.

The calls are based on the so-called “Querdenker” – “Transversal Thinkers” -, which the secret services of the Interior follow for their increasingly clear links with the radical right.

There has also been a growing hostility towards the media, which are considered part of what they call a “dictatorial system” which, in their opinion, hides behind the restrictions imposed by the authorities.