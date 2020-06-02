The deadly corner of the meteorite that killed the dinosaurs

New simulations, from Imperial College London, reveal how the asteroid that brought about the end of the dinosaurs hit the Earth at the most lethal angle possible. In particular, the impact occurred at 60 °, which made it possible to maximize the quantity of gas released into the atmosphere, resulting in a nuclear winter.

Millions of tons of sulfur prevented sunlight from reaching the surface of our planet, triggering the nuclear winter that caused the extinction of the dinosaurs and the disappearance of about 75% of the species on Earth. The study of how gases led to this catastrophic event had already been published last year.

Thanks to a combination of 3D simulations of the impact dynamics and geophysical data from the impact site, the new models completely describe the entire event, from the entry into the atmosphere of the asteroid until the formation of Chicxulub.

“For dinosaurs, the worst-case scenario has occurred. The impact of the asteroid has released an incredible amount of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, triggering a chain of events that led to the extinction of the dinosaurs, ” explains Professor Gareth Collins of Imperial College’s Earth Engineering and Science Department. “Our simulations have provided important evidence that the impact occurred at a large angle, about 60 ° from the horizon and coming from the northeast. We know this is the worst-case because it puts a large amount of debris into the atmosphere.

The article was published on Nature Communications.