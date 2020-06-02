Latest newsTop Stories
Updated:

The deadly corner of the meteorite that killed the dinosaurs

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AndroidBrian Adam -

Android smartphones, uninstall these apps: dangerous spyware discovered

Here we go again: after the huge list last time, security experts have discovered others applications downloadable from the...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Adidas and Nike together against racism: historic retweet on Twitter!

Nike and Adidas go down together to fight racism. The two clothing brands joined in memory of George Floyd,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to easily erase your visited places history on Google Maps

When they tell us that in June we will have to use applications to facilitate the monitoring of coronavirus...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

The YouTube ‘app’ will integrate Google searches into Android

Surely on many occasions, you have wondered Why this hobby of those from Mountain View for sneaking their search...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

WhatsApp on the iPad? So you can use it

WhatsApp is a very special application Because, unlike other messaging, we can only have it activated on a single...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Apple glasses already have a price and approximate launch date

It is not the first time that a company thinks of glasses as the perfect place to carry another...
Read more
AmazonBrian Adam -

Google prepares a new Chromecast that will ‘copy’ Amazon Fire TV Sticks

Chromecasts are one of the best gadgets that Mountain View has invented in recent years Because they have allowed...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The deadly corner of the meteorite that killed the dinosaurs

New simulations, from Imperial College London, reveal how the asteroid that brought about the end of the dinosaurs hit the Earth at the most lethal angle possible. In particular, the impact occurred at 60 °, which made it possible to maximize the quantity of gas released into the atmosphere, resulting in a nuclear winter.

Millions of tons of sulfur prevented sunlight from reaching the surface of our planet, triggering the nuclear winter that caused the extinction of the dinosaurs and the disappearance of about 75% of the species on Earth. The study of how gases led to this catastrophic event had already been published last year.

Thanks to a combination of 3D simulations of the impact dynamics and geophysical data from the impact site, the new models completely describe the entire event, from the entry into the atmosphere of the asteroid until the formation of Chicxulub.

For dinosaurs, the worst-case scenario has occurred. The impact of the asteroid has released an incredible amount of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, triggering a chain of events that led to the extinction of the dinosaurs, ” explains Professor Gareth Collins of Imperial College’s Earth Engineering and Science Department. “Our simulations have provided important evidence that the impact occurred at a large angle, about 60 ° from the horizon and coming from the northeast. We know this is the worst-case because it puts a large amount of debris into the atmosphere.

The article was published on Nature Communications.

More Articles Like This

It’s BlackOutTuesday: Instagram profiles turn black to fight racism

Latest news Brian Adam -
Everyone who opened social networks today came across the black box published by artists, actors and famous people on their profiles, seasoned with the...
Read more

543,200 people getting the € 350 a week allowance

Community Brian Adam -
The number of people getting the special unemployment payment introduced two months ago has dropped dramatically over the last week because of the coronavirus. The...
Read more

What could a distant, Earth-like world look like? An image shows it to us

Top Stories Brian Adam -
There are - without any doubt - many Earth-like planets in our Universe, and we have a lot of evidence of the existence of...
Read more

Spotted a very rare and spectacular specimen of white grizzly bear

Latest news Brian Adam -
In the Rocky Mountains of Canada, an unusual white grizzly puppy and his brown brother are rarely spotted, this spring between the Banff and...
Read more

US President threatens to use military force against protesters

Latest news Brian Adam -
Washington: US President Donald Trump has threatened to use military force to quell growing protests in the country. According to a foreign news agency,...
Read more

Giant mammoth remains found in Mexico: they weighed twice as much as a T-Rex

Latest news Brian Adam -
An incredible discovery that occurred in Mexico during the construction of the new airport in the Mexican capital: gigantic skulls and tusks of huge...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

The deadly corner of the meteorite that killed the dinosaurs

New simulations, from Imperial College London, reveal how the asteroid that brought about the end of the dinosaurs hit...
Read more
Latest news

It’s BlackOutTuesday: Instagram profiles turn black to fight racism

Brian Adam -
Everyone who opened social networks today came across the black box published by artists, actors and famous people on their profiles, seasoned with the...
Read more
Android

Google tests major changes to sticker suggestions in Messages and on Gboard for Android

Brian Adam -
As with emojis, stickers have already become a habitual way of transferring emotions and even communicating Thanks, in large part, to messaging services like...
Read more
Community

Significant reduction in crime due to Covid-19

Brian Adam -
The Gardaí say that the outbreak of coronary virus has led to a dramatic reduction in the number of crimes recorded in March and...
Read more
Latest news

‘Battlefield’ by Donald Trump of USA – Biden

Brian Adam -
Joe Biden, who will be a Democrat candidate in this year's presidential election, says that Donald Trump 'important to' patronize 'is' the welfare of...
Read more
Corona Virus

Another eight Covid-19 fatalities in the State, ten new cases

Brian Adam -
It was announced this afternoon that eight others died of Covid-19 disease in the State and that there are ten new cases.This means that...
Read more
Latest news

Man killed in road accident in Mayo

Brian Adam -
A man over the age of forty was killed in a road accident in Mayo this morning. It is understood that the man's car left...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY