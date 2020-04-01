The dark panorama that Donald Trump paints and the radical change of New York by coronavirus

US President Donald Trump warned the nation on Tuesday that the next two to three weeks will be "very painful" and that COVID-19 will kill at least 100,000 people, although it could be close to 240,000.

Central Park is today full of field hospitals to care for those infected by coronavirus.

"I want all Americans to be prepared for the difficult days ahead. We are going through very difficult weeks," President Donald Trump said during his daily press conference on COVID-19. The president warned that the next two weeks will be "very, very painful," as his senior medical advisers presented projections of the deceased that the White House works with. And he added that 100,000 deaths would be "a very low number" when compared to the worst projections.

See more: The complicated US dilemma. USA: Stock market or life?

In New York, one of the cities with the most cases of COVID-19, infections reached 76,000 on Tuesday and 1,550 died, figures that They have required the Pentagon to send refrigerated trucks to house the corpses that do not fit in the hospital morgues.

Field Hospitals in Central Park

Campaign hospitals in Central Park or the stadium hosting the US Open illustrate New York's surreal metamorphosis, when the death toll from the coronavirus in the United States exceeded that reported by China and other worst-affected countries on Tuesday.

The pandemic has killed about 1,550 New Yorkers, while President Donald Trump warned his compatriots from Washington to prepare for "two very, very painful weeks." Half a dozen tents, equipped with 68 beds and 10 respirators, were set up in the iconic Manhattan park. They are expected to welcome covid-19 patients starting this Tuesday.

See more:Trump considers quarantine for New York and New Jersey

"You watch movies like 'Contagion' and you think they are so far from the truth that it will never happen. So watching it happen is very surreal," Joanne Dunbar, 57, told AFP as she walks through the park. Declared cases of coronavirus in the United States reached 188,172 on Tuesday, according to a count by John Hopkins University, with more than 3,873 deaths.

The figure exceeds the number of deaths from coronavirus reported by China.

The majority of cases and deaths are concentrated in New York, which quickly became the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States, with more than 75,000 cases in total, after the state announced its first case on March 1. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that the city was "tripling" its hospital capacity to prepare for the peak of the pandemic, expected within seven to 21 days.

"We will require a level of hospital capacity that we have never seen," he told NBC television.

Request to evacuate

The emergency is spreading every day in the largest economy in the world. Captain of the nuclear powered aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, one of the most fearsome assets in the American arsenal, called for a large-scale evacuation, saying the virus was spreading uncontrollably through his crew, which is currently in the territory. American from Guam, in the Pacific.

"We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die," Captain Brett Crozier wrote to his superiors, US media reported. Defense Secretary Mark Esper played down the drama, saying that no one on the ship was "seriously ill."

See more: Seven things that the coronavirus left us this Tuesday, March 31

But in New York, officials are already in crisis management mode, as they rush to deal with the influx of sufferers when hospitals are already overwhelmed and medical supplies are depleted.

The Jacob Javits Convention Center in the Hudson Yards neighborhood of Manhattan was transformed in eight days by the Army Corps of Engineers to accommodate nearly 3,000 patients. It will accept patients without COVID-19 to ease the burden on hospitals focused on fighting the virus.

A few blocks away, on Pier 90, the imposing hospital ship Comfort anchored on Monday, with a thousand beds, 12 operating rooms and a medical staff of more than a thousand people, also to welcome patients who do not have the virus.

Other sites in the city were chosen as temporary medical facilities, including the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows Park, Queens, where the US Open tennis tournament is held every summer. It will host 350 patients.

"People in New York are in a very difficult situation," Anthony Fauci, the leading infectious disease expert on President Donald Trump's team, told CNN.

"We hope, and I think … we might start to see a change, but we haven't seen it yet," he added. New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose younger brother CNN journalist Chris Cuomo announced that he had a coronavirus on Tuesday, warned New York residents that the battle to defeat covid-19 will be a long one.

Shields for sneezing

Tim Mosher, chief of nurses at the evangelical organization Samaritan's Purse field hospital in Central Park, said the 70 people on the medical team, most of them volunteers, will stay there as long as necessary.

Mosher, 58, is used to working in disaster areas: Ebola victims in Liberia and cholera victims in Haiti. Consider it "sad" that it is now in New York.

See more: Trump Declares National Coronavirus Emergency

"But we want there to be hope, to send a signal to the city that we care and we are here," he told AFP.

The normally bustling streets of New York are half empty. The vast majority of shops are closed, many people walk in masks and gloves – some even in transparent rain coats or diving masks – and the building cleaning staff has more work than ever.

At the D'Agostino supermarket in the East Village, manager Larry Grossman installed large transparent shields to protect cashiers from customers who may be ill, and attached tapes to remind people to keep their distance.

"We still have a lot of sick staff, and many others refuse to work" for fear of contagion, he told AFP.

The Dow Jones suffered its biggest quarterly drop since 1987, -23%, while former President Barack Obama rebuked those who "denied alerts" about a pandemic, a veiled blow against his successor Donald Trump.