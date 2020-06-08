Tech NewsAppsEditor's PickHow to?Social Networks
The dark mode of Instagram can now be activated from the application settings, that’s how it is done

By Brian Adam
The dark mode of Instagram can now be activated from the application settings, that's how it is done

Instagram has introduced a new setting adjustment that allows easy to switch between dark mode and light mode. Simple to use, fast and without you having to install other applications to enjoy the darkened interface on Instagram.

Activating dark mode on Instagram was not a problem on compatible phones with that theme at the system level, but the rest was not so simple. Yes, there are apps that force the mentioned dark mode, but always in a general way; so not only Instagram is darkened, but also the rest of the applications that use interfaces in line with the system settings. Now Instagram has fixed this issue with a new theme selector that has started to appear for many users.

Change to the dark or light theme from Instagram settings

Set Dark Mode Instagram

Just as it has been happening with various applications, such as the Google search or Play Store, after the automatic selection of the dark mode according to the system settings, the adjusting theme in-app settings. Instagram already has this selector in the settings; Although it has not yet reached all users, the company is activating it from the server-side.

For manually switch between dark or light Instagram mode you have to do the following:

  • Open the Instagram application on your mobile and click on the icon of your profile, bottom right.
  • Click on the three menu lines, top right and choose ‘Settings’.
  • Click on the ‘Theme’ option.
  • Choose ‘Dark’ if you want to force this mode only on Instagram; or check ‘System Default’ if you want the application to adapt to the system settings.
Set Dark Mode Instagram

To get the new dark mode setting you don’t need to update the application since Instagram is activating it from the server-side. In the event that it still does not appear, you will have to wait for the company to activate it. And if you don’t want to wait you can go to dark mode with applications like Dark Mode.

