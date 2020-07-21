The dam was blown up to save the population from flooding in China

Beijing: Chinese authorities blew up part of the dam to ease flooding in eastern Anhui province.

According to Chinese media, a part of the dam on the Cho River in Anhui had to be blown up after the water level reached its highest level in history to save the local population. The move is expected to reduce the water level by 28 inches after the dam was destroyed on Sunday. The water from the dam is diverted to two large ponds.

According to the Chinese Ministry of Emergency Situations, floods in central and eastern China have killed 140 people since the beginning of July, while 24 million people have been directly affected.

Since Saturday, water levels in 35 rivers and lakes in Anhui province have risen to dangerous levels. In the past week, three gates of China’s largest Three Gorges Dam have been opened after the water level rose 49 feet above the flood danger mark.