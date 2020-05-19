It is understood that the Secretary General of the Department of Health will tell a special Dáil committee today that the most dangerous period of the coronary virus crisis could continue for several more years.

Jim Breslin is due to speak at the first pop-up session of the new committee this morning.

In his opening statement, seen by RTÉ, he says that without the strict social restrictions that have been put in place, 39,000 people could have died from coronary virus in this country by now.

However, he says, this is not a nightmare and this crisis is likely to last for years.

The Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan and head of the Health Service Executive Paul Reid will also speak at today's hearing.