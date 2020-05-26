The Donkey Sanctuary is deeply affected by the crown virus crisis. It is a voluntary organization and they are in short supply because they are not allowed to visit.

There are 96 donkeys currently in the care of the Donegal Donkey Sanctuary, a big increase as people are no longer able to keep donkeys for reasons related to Covid19.

Donkey Donkey Sanctuary near Raphoe has been admitting to forgotten donkeys for 12 years. But since the introduction of the Covid 19 antiviral virus, life has not been the same. The public has been restrained, and rules have been imposed on animals.

As she speaks to Nuacht, Cáit Ní Chuireáin from An Asylum

"The sanctuary has been in great shortage of money since the start of the Covid 19. Visitors can't come to us since the sanctuary is closed to visitors since the school closures in March. In the summer a lot of money is raised for the sanctuary to keep us going going through the winter. ''

The donkeys that the Sanctuary takes from counties as far away as Roscommon, Westmeath, and Mayo are in need of winter or summer. Fees are payable to veterinarians and cobblers. At present, in the shelter in Raphoe, there are 96 donkeys with only eleven volunteers.

The Donkey Sanctuary has introduced 700 donkeys since their inception. They never had a big money problem now. They have advertised a petition on the '' GoFundMe Donegal Donkey Sanctuary '' website.