The creator of SegWay now goes for the manufacture of human organs, and believes that in ten years this will be an everyday revolution

Dean Kamen He kept meeting a young man in a wheelchair who was constantly limited by urban architecture. He began to solve the problem and created a wheelchair that would end up in its particular revolution for urban mobility, the Segway.

The Segways did not end up replacing cars, as Kamen expected, but they have certainly inspired a whole sector. Now this prolific inventor is engaged in an even more ambitious crusade: create human organs in an automated way, and his optimism about it is contagious.

An inventor who doesn't stop

They tell it in a report on OneZero, where they begin by reviewing Kamen's past as an inventor. There was a lot of expectation with the Segway, but when it was launched in 2001 the thing did not end up curdling as much as Kamen expected. The signing ended up in the hands of Ninebot, which continues to launch new models year after year and, for example, surprised in the past CES with the S-Pod, a wheelchair that seemed inspired by that of Professor X.

After selling the company in 2009 to James Hesselden – who was killed in an accident on his own Segway after falling off a cliff – Kamen sought other challenges.

His company, DEKA Research & Development, employs 800 engineers with whom he has launched from robotic arm prosthetics for soldiers with that amputated limb. up to a home dialysis unit to avoid patients having to go to clinics and hospitals to be treated without forgetting this project called Slingshot to bring clean water to all humanity.

However his current project is probably the most ambitious of his life. It all started in December 2016, when he managed to win a Defense Department contract whose mission was to make tissues and organs for transplants. Kamen was then 65, but he seems to be fresher and more willing than ever..

The $ 80 million contract has served to create the so-called Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute (ARMI), a consortium of 170 companies and research institutions that have raised the budget to a total of $ 300 million.

With that money, he has signed ex-FDA executives, scientists and engineers and has partnered with universities and prestigious research departments to achieve his goal: create the tools and machines necessary to mass produce human organs.

Making tissues and organs like chips

Advances in the creation and cultivation of human organs have been remarkable in the past 15 years. One of the most remarkable achievements was the one achieved by the doctor Anthony Atala in 1999, who managed to cultivate a bladder and transport it to a patient. As in other cases, the technique consists of creating a "bio-scaffolding", the structure on which the final organ sits and grows, which is nourished by the patient's cells so that this organ is not rejected in the transplant.

For Kamen the project was analogous to the one that Silicon Valley companies created to develop semiconductors "so I thought, Why don't we do the same with living tissue? There must be a way to do a lot of them at a realistic cost to the American public that is in dire need when an organ fails. "

Together with ARMI Kamen and its partners they have also created the call BioFabUSA, the entity that will be in charge of manufacturing these organs when the process is ready. As detailed in Politico in a 2017 report, The work takes place in what was a large textile factory in the mid-19th century in New Hampshire. It is there where different divisions are working on parallel projects to achieve the same end.

One of those divisions is developing anterior cruciate ligaments, for example, and although the process is manual for now, the idea is to automate it. Production of that 7-centimeter segment based on the patient's stem cells takes 45 days, but at BioFabUSA they indicate that they have already managed to reduce costs and the margin of error with their tissue manufacturing process.

In 10 years this will be normal, Kamen promises.

ARMI teams are currently working on five new product lines targeting muscles, bones, and even promising insulin-producing beta cells that could pose a spectacular revolution for patients with type 1 diabetes. Those teams are also collaborating with the Texas Heart Institute in developing a boy's heart production line.

There are also efforts to develop lungs that would be printed with 3D printers: there those bio-scaffolds of the lungs would be created that would have bronchi and some 500 million alveoli. From there once again the lung is cultivated thanks to the use of cells from the patient.

The progress and efforts of ARMI and its partners are diverse and striking, but not everyone is optimistic. Some specialists such as Dr. Giuseppe Orlando, a researcher in regenerative medicine and a surgeon at Wake Forest Medical School, affirm that there are still 50 years for us to get to see what Kamen promises.

However Kamen seems to have it clear. "Will it take 50 years? Not at all. Will it be 25? Five? There is no clear date," he says, but points to his own forecast: "in 10 years a part of a defective organ will be transplanted will be as common as many other medical procedures"