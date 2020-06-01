HealthCorona VirusLatest news
The Covid-19 will hurt the pockets of soccer stars

By Brian Adam
European football looks at Germany with envy. The Premier or LaLiga want to imitate the Bundesliga and restart the competition. This would help reduce losses. But reducing box office and sponsor revenue probably means that cutting player wages is the only way to ensure long-term viability.

Many top clubs are paying millions to footballers even with leagues suspended. The English teams will lose € 1.2 billion in ticket sales and TV rights unless the season resumes soon. It is one fifth of the expected annual income.

Playing behind closed doors, as England, Spain or Italy hope to do, could help. The English would avoid losing 850 million euros for TV rights. Assuming wages represent three-fifths of team sales, as in the 2017-18 season, that would likely be the difference between Premier clubs earning a small joint operating profit or losing money, based on our calculations, based on in Deloitte figures, which generally assume fixed operating costs. If the season ends now, players would have to accept an average 7% pay cut for teams to simply strike a balance.

Those in the Bundesliga have a bigger cushion: wages make up just over half of their earnings, the lowest level among the big leagues. The most dangerous situation is in French Ligue 1, which has been canceled. Salaries make up three-fourths of earnings, according to Deloitte, and the clubs have been without joint benefits for nearly a decade.

It could get worse. Deutsche Bank estimates that major clubs could see their revenues shrink by more than a third in a protracted pandemic scenario, as sponsor money runs out. TVs could pay less to air matches in bafflingly empty stadiums. That would make it a necessity to lower wages more drastically. It may be just the beginning of soccer's financial suffering.

The authors are columnists for Reuters Breakingviews. The opinions are yours. The translation of Carlos Gómez Downis the responsibility of Five days

