The Covid-19 accelerates the arrival of the elevator without cables

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

To the relief of post-pandemic office workers in the elevator queue, cordless elevators are no longer just for Charlie and the chocolate factory. Powered by magnets, the lifts of the future will go circuits instead of just going up and down. This saves space and makes it easy to add capacity. With their towering skyscrapers, financial centers are especially exposed to bottlenecks, with booths designed for 20, limited to 3. The problem is that the basic design has changed little since the American Elisha Otis generalized them back in 1850. Make executives climbing the stairs is depressing, even if you lose a pound.

In the short term, simple gadgets can protect passengers from the Covid-19. Voice or facial recognition software makes it unnecessary to push buttons, as well as foot-operated ground control panels. Thermal cameras can detect high temperatures, and weight sensors can block an elevator if bustling traders ignore the load limits on Friday lunchtime.

In the long run, however, the technology offers a much smarter solution. Based on magnetic levitation like that of Japan's bullet train, wireless lifts will have multiple cabs that will go up one axis only, rotate at the top and go down another vertical one. Thyssenkrupp, sold in February to Advent International and Cinven for € 17 billion, already has a system under test and believes that avoiding the cables could free up to 40% more surface area in ultra-tall buildings.

Social distancing (sic) brings added benefits for users. Unlike cable lifts, a magnetic circuit could include more cabins when the next virus strikes. Thyssenkrupp believes that it is in the lead thanks to the knowledge acquired in the construction of the railway link at Shanghai airport. Otis, as well as his rivals Schindler and Kone, are undoubtedly working on their own versions. The Covid-19 has just doubled the prize for the first to reach the highest floor.

The authors are columnists for Reuters Breakingviews. The opinions are yours. The translation of Carlos Gómez Downis the responsibility of Five days

