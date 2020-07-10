The court claims that the Department of Education had previously made up its mind about an English-medium post-primary school

An Foras Pátrúnachta and a group of Gaelscoil parents in south Dublin are facing court challenge against a decision by the Department of Education not to allow the establishment of a Gaelcholáiste

The second day of the court case being brought by An Foras Pátrúnachta was heard yesterday and a group of Irish – medium parents in south Dublin in against a decision of the Department of Education not to allow the establishment of a Gaelcholáiste.

The Department of Education decided in November 2019 that Educate Together would be the patron of the new post-primary school, an English-medium school with an Irish stream, which would be built on the site of the old greyhound convent in Harold's Cross.

An Foras Pátrúnachta had applied for a gaelscoil on the site.

The complainants are seeking to overturn the decision to refuse the request to establish a Gaelcholáiste on the site, as they argue that the decision contravenes the Education Act 1998 and the Constitution of Ireland.

In court yesterday, senior barrister Cormac Ó Dúlacháin said An Foras Pátrúnachta and the other complainants, that the Department of Education had stated in an affidavit that there was insufficient space on the site to accommodate two post-primary schools and that a Gaelcholáiste on the site at Harold's Cross would harm the nearest Gaelcholáiste.

The counsel, he said, was advised by the statement that the Department had always made up its mind that the site would be built on an English-medium post-primary school with 1,000 students.

The case will continue tomorrow where Department and State evidence will be heard.

The case is being brought against the Minister for Education and the Attorney General by An Forás Pátrúnachta, Caitríona Uí Lochlainn and Christine Ní Chiardubhán, two parents who want their children to go to Gaelcholaiste, and Glór Mológa, a Gaelscoil parent group in the area .

Caitríona Uí Lochlainn and Christine Ní Chiardubhán said that their children were attending Gaelscoil Mológa and that the decision was an infringement of their language and parenting rights which meant there would be no opportunity to send the children to a Gaelcholáiste in the area .

Cormac Ó Dúlacháin and Dáithí Mac Cárthaigh form the legal team for the challenge.

The complainants contend that the site has sufficient space for an English-medium school of 600 pupils and an all-Irish school of 400 pupils and that their stated high demand for Irish-medium education in the area should be met.

In November 2019 the Minister for Education decided to approve a new post-primary school for the Dublin / Clonskeagh and Dublin 6 West areas. The Department of Education indicated that 291 parents in the area supported the Educate Together application to be patron of the new school and 167 supported the application of An Foras Pátrúnachta to become the patron. It was stated that Dublin City Education and Training Board's application received 60 votes and seven supported the application by Scoil Sinéad.

32.76% wanted Irish to be the language of instruction in the new school and 61.9% wanted an English school. It was stated that there were no Gaelcholáistí in the two school planning areas and that Ballinteer, 3.54 kilometers from the site in Harold's Cross, was the closest Gaelcholáiste to the area. The Department of Education decided to award the patronage of the new school to Educate Together and that it would be a multi-denominational English-medium school with an Irish Unit.