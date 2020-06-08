Latest news
The couple became impoverished while fighting a legal divorce battle in London

By Brian Adam
لاکھ 600,000 debt mounted, house to be sold, judge approves divorce (Photo: File)

London: Fighting the legal battle of divorce, the couple became poor.

London is one of the most expensive cities for divorce, with many wealthy people seeking divorce. Legal complications and heavy lawyers’ fees mean nothing to wealthy couples, but one London couple became impoverished while fighting a legal battle over their divorce. The couple, who filed for divorce, lost all their property in the form of lawyers and loans.

According to a British newspaper, last week ended a long and tiring legal battle between the couple and the court approved the divorce of the couple. Divorce Judge Robert Peel, while approving the couple’s divorce, said the couple had lost all their property in the cycle of separation and victory.

The judge said the couple had been married for 22 years and had three children, but then suddenly decided to divorce, leaving the couple with only one joint-owned home, which they sold for 30 630,000. According to the court, after the sale of the house, the two will pay the lawyers’ fees, including paying off their debts.

