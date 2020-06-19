The coronavirus pandemic can help us prepare for an impact against an asteroid

Preparatory activities to combat coronavirus could come in handy one day for manage the danger of a possible collision of an asteroid on earth.

The global response to the virus illustrated some cooperation, led primarily by the World Health Organization, says Thomas Jones, NASA scientist, author and astronaut. During the emergency, however, each country has implemented its own method of fighting the epidemic. This choice “it is not a good model for dealing with a possible asteroid threat” says Jones.

“We will need a transparent sharing of all the observations of the object and international verification of all the impact forecasts“, he added. “Any required deflection campaign will be successful only if an internationally supported consortium develops and implements its efforts, with a continuous and shared vision at every stage of development.“Without this joint effort, nations will defend themselves unilaterally, without cooperation.

There are some parallels between the coronavirus pandemic and the concern of asteroids, according to Lindley Johnson, NASA’s planetary defence officer: “The first is, of course, the importance of early detection. The sooner you detect the threat, the better your chances of taking action to prevent it.“Are we prepared for a possible collision of an asteroid? Not really, since more means are needed to identify them and the possible deflection techniques must be demonstrated.