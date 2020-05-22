Friday, May 22, 2020
Home Latest news The Construction Industry Confederation, the CIF, has clarified an increase in construction...

The Construction Industry Confederation, the CIF, has clarified an increase in construction costs

By
Brian Adam
-
0
The Construction Industry Confederation, the CIF, has clarified an increase in construction costs, in the light of COVID 19
001472d1 800.jpg

The Construction Industry Confederation, the CIF, has clarified an increase in construction costs, in the light of COVID 19

The Director General of the Construction Industry Federation, Tom Parlon, has clarified what he said before the Dáil Committee on Cong 19 on Tuesday. He said at that time that the cost of building a large building would increase by 40% and the cost of building a house would increase by 5-10%.

But he said today that he did not want to suggest that the completion of a major project would ever rise to as high as 40%.

He said his intention was that, under severe restrictions, builders' productivity would fall by 40% in some cases. But, he said, everyone will work hard in the industry to increase productivity.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY