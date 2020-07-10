The complete OnePlus Nord technical data sheet has appeared online

After officially confirming the presence of the AMOLED screen on OnePlus Nord, other news has now arrived regarding the whole data sheet. Tipster Evan Blass posted on Twitter a photo received by another “colleague” of his showing all possible data about Avicii, which is assumed to be the codename for OnePlus Nord.

The information contained in the image actually respects the previous confirmations and also some leaks that appeared during June. The screen will be a 6.44 “Fluid AMOLED FHD + with 1080 x 2400 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The chipset supplied is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, therefore 5G-ready, and is accompanied by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for the first model in the series, or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory for the second.

With regard to the photographic sector, the specifications already announced online are confirmed: one quad rear camera consisting of a 48MP Sony IMX 586 primary lens, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, a 5MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. In front there is a 32MP dual camera + 8MP wide sensor.

The battery will be 4115 mAh for both models and among the various features include NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 2×2 MIMO, in-display fingerprint sensor and facial recognition support.

OnePlus Nord will finally be available at price equal to or less than $ 500 and in three colors: Blue Marble, Gray Onyx and Gray Ash. All this information, however, will have to await the formalization on the occasion of the event of 21 July, which will be held completely in augmented reality.