The co-founder of OnePlus explains why OnePlus Nord will not be released in the USA

OnePlus Nord will not arrive in the United States. This is the statement by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, who explained how this new smartphone could not be successful in the USA and for this reason, it will only be launched in India and Europe, where it is already sold out despite the fact that the Technical specifications.

Already from the advertising campaigns, this focus is perfectly visible: the first ones official images of OnePlus Nord they first appeared on Amazon India, while the European public is waiting for him with enthusiasm and the discussion is very heated on social media.

The goal of OnePlus will not only be to make all these fans happy, but also to guarantee a good profit for the company.

According to analyzes regarding the smartphone market, in the Q1 2020, the USA showed increasingly low interest in medium-low range phones. Specifically, phones sold around $ 300- $ 500 make up only 10% of the entire market, while models around $ 200- $ 600 dropped from 23% to 19%.

It is therefore evident that the American public prefers high-end phones such as iPhones or more expensive OnePlus. For this reason, it is believed that OnePlus Nord, which will be released at a price below $ 500, cannot be successful in the USA.