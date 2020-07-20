MobileAndroidTech News
The ‘close connections’ will be coming to Android very soon, do you know when?

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

We have been hearing for a long time that these types of connections are getting closer within the Android landscape, but now it looks like it will be true, because Google plans to present its famous Nearby Share in a few days. As many as it would be in August when we will have it officially circulating on our devices with versions 6 or higher.

This has been known through a message on Twitter where he comes to discover that This new technology will be launched selectively, for a series of terminals, in the coming weeks. Obviously, and as usually happens within the Android ecosystem, these phones correspond to those that install the OEM (or stock) versions of the operating system, that is, those that do not carry any type of modification by the manufacturers.

Will it become standard?

This Nearby Share is nothing other than the unification, finally, of the entire Android ecosystem around a standard It will allow users to quickly share all kinds of content, wirelessly, and from mobile to mobile, without interference or intervening processes that can, such as in the case of an image or video, reduce its original quality.

Until now, the closest thing we had on Android was the wireless sending and receiving system of the Files app, Google, which had a specific section to allow this that Nearby Share is going to introduce as a function of the operating system. The problem is that when this application was not used in a massive way, the vast majority of users completely ignored this function and was relegated to ostracism.

It has to be said that Android has been searching for this wireless standard for all devices for many years with Google’s OS, to be equated with Apple’s Airdrop on all its platforms and to move away, above all, from those personal bets of brands that did not look beyond their own range of devices. Samsung, LG, Xiaomi, etc. These are companies that have at some time bet on similar technologies, but their limited use ended up cancelling some of them.

This Nearby Share, which will be standard for the entire Android ecosystem, is about to fall, Although we will see how long it takes for brands to implement it in all their official facilities, especially where the customization layer is one that covers all the imaginable functions. Maybe in the fall or will we have to go to Android 11 to see it?

