The climate and environmental crisis is less and less avoidable, according to UN report

Their climate and environmental crisis it is increasingly inevitable, according to a United Nations report. The latest data collected by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) have worried scientists and researchers, who have reported in the latest Global Annual to Decadal Climate Update all the most alarming elements for the period 2020-2024.

In particular, it has been highlighted how the objectives of the Paris Agreement, negotiated by 196 states at the 2015 UNFCCC Conference of the Parties, may not be achieved. According to these forecasts, the global average temperature will increase by at least 1 ° C in the next five years, and in at least one of them, it could reach over 1.5 ° C for one or more months. If this were the case, the probability of falling within the limits set by the aforementioned agreement would decrease considerably.

Still, it is likely that the Arctic warmed by more than double the global average during 2020. The increase in temperatures also will cause multiple dry spells in Australia, South America and southern Africa, e particularly violent storms in Europe. These waves of extreme rain and heat have already been confirmed by other data collected in July.

As highlighted by several experts including the professor and Secretary-General of the WMO, Petteri Taalas, “This study shows the enormous challenge we are facing, namely to meet the objectives of the Paris Accords. (…) The WMO has continuously repeated that the economic and industrial slowdown caused by COVID-19 is not a substitute for coordinated and sustained climate action “.

Finally, Taalas added that the lockdown caused a drop in emissions for a certain period of time, but it is not in the least sufficient to cause a reduction in the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere: the current problem of the coronavirus must therefore not cause our attention to drop. against the climate crisis that could impact future generations and life on Earth and the planet itself.