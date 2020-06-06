The clash between Twitter and Donald Trump continues: another video on George Floyd has been deleted

It doesn’t seem to subside it clash between Twitter and American President Donald Trump. Jack Dorsey’s social network a few hours ago deactivated a video published by the team that deals with the electoral campaign of the tycoon, which paid tribute to George Floyd.

The microblogging platform noted that the decision was made due to copyright infringement. Trump’s team rejoinder arrived immediately, accusing Twitter and CEO Dorsey of having censored a “comforting and unifying message from the president“.

The tension of the parties remains very high, after Twitter last week marked a message published by Trump on its official account as misleading. Despite the anti social decree signed by the number one of the White House, which eliminated the “immunity” enjoyed by social platforms, Twitter has hidden another Trump tweet, which has been labeled dangerous as “violated Twitter’s rules on exalting violence“.

No comments have yet been received from the President about what happened last night, but it is easy to guess that he will reply in his own way and in a strong way. The confrontation fits into a difficult context for the US, which is grappling with the Covid-19 epidemic and protests following the killing of the bouncer.