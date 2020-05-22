While Aodh Rua Ó Domhnaill was on his way to Valladolid City, in northwest Spain to get help after the break of Kinsale, he died of fever. It was 1602.

Other historians say that an English spy gave him poison. He was placed in the Franciscan convent in that city but the convent was demolished in 1836 and the relics were lost.

Another visit to Valladolid has begun this week with another search for O'Donnell's remains.

Archaeologists in Spain say that the discovery of his remains would be of great importance to Irish and Spanish history.

As they dig again trying to find it, historians know that one significant feature will be a skeletal slope:

Mark Murphy, who was in charge of the Spanish Department at Coláiste Cholcille in Derry, says his brother, Michael, presented him with a map of Valladolid. After thinking about it, he remembered that archaeologists should look for "a framework that would have no toes on one foot", he said. Red Hugh lost his toes in the snow when he escaped from Dublin prison. "I suggested this idea in an interview I did in the Irish Times – which prompted Breandan Rohan from Donegal to contact Oscar – the archaeologist in Valladolid and they are now excavating in Calle Constitución for O'Donnell's framework".

The archaeologists of Valladolid hope to find not only the remains of O'Donnell, but the remains of Christopher Colombas. He is said to have died in the same city, almost a century before O'Donnell's death.

The new dig and the link between the Irish and Spain are well publicized in Spanish newspapers and in Valladolid. Both countries were warring allies against the Lowlands. The historic significance of the relics would be obvious to both countries.

Mark Murphy went to Simancas some time ago. This is where Red Hugh died.

"The Dáilians, especially the O'Donnells here in Donegal, would like to show him due respect," says Marcas Ó Murchú, "and to commemorate Aodh Rua as a permanent slab or a true commemoration . "

The excavation under Calle Constitución in Valladolid began on Monday this week, and if that is the great earl of Donegal, then the results of the excavation must await the proper celebration of the chieftain who defeated the Galway in the great battles of the Crab and Athboy.