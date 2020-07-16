The cheap Nokia 2.4 reveals its MediaTek brain and something else in the latest leak

Nokia already has in the oven what will be, as soon as it is presented, one of the cheapest models in its catalogue. We are talking about the Nokia 2.4, the one that will succeed the current Nokia 2.3 that we met a few months ago and that will maintain some of the main lines of its previous model. For example, the commitment to MediaTek processors as brains to move all the equipment.

That is what shows us the leak that comes to us on this Nokia 2.4 direct from Geekbench, one of the most popular synthetic performance tests in the Android world. In this test, we can not only see the Helio P22 that appears as the main processor of the Nokia device but also we have some extra features.

Budget line brain for the budget mobile

Already accustomed to the process of leaks, the only thing we can regret at the moment is that the one we have received about the Nokia 2.4 is not more complete. Although with the Helio P22 we can already have a sketch of what we will find when the device is presented and reaches the stores. In other words, an economic line telephone that will only have below the Nokia 1 with Android Go.

As Geekbench shows us, this Nokia 2.4 will arrive with at least 2GB of RAM in its most basic version We do not know yet if we will have a single option when buying it or several. For internal storage, we do expect a minimum of two models: 16GB for the cheapest line and 32GB for the superior. Although the manufacturer can reserve a surprise for the day of its presentation.

HMD and Nokia phone featured in performance test running Android 10 as the operating system, and given the price line to which it will be directed, it is unlikely that it will soon make the move to Android 11. Remember that Google would not release it until next September 8, and it is very likely that the Nokia 2.4 will be presented earlier.

So, it only remains to wait for the presentation date, still unknown, of this Nokia 2.4 to get to know more about its interior and exterior. Meanwhile we are left with the idea that it will be a low-priced mobile with Android 10 and Helio P22. The rest will be known in due course.

Track | Gizmochina