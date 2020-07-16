MobileAndroidTech News
Updated:

The cheap Nokia 2.4 reveals its MediaTek brain and something else in the latest leak

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Jack Chambers appointed minister of state for the Gaeltacht but a question about his ability to speak Irish

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in the Dáil today that the Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West has been appointed...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

A colossal cosmic structure that spans 1.37 billion light years has been discovered

In a research published in The Astrophysical Journal, it has been described as an immense structure of 1.37 billion...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

The first packs of animated stickers are available on WhatsApp

A few days ago we learned that WhatsApp was experimenting in its beta versions of iOS and Android with...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Doubts about the future of the Gaeltacht state ministry as Calleary is promoted

Dara Calleary is thought to be most likely to be promoted due to the announcement that Agriculture Minister Barry...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

This dangerous dolphin was 16 feet long and hunted!

Wisconsin: The dolphin is an innocent aquatic animal found in both oceans and rivers. But 25 million years ago...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The cheap Nokia 2.4 reveals its MediaTek brain and something else in the latest leak

Nokia already has in the oven what will be, as soon as it is presented, one of the cheapest models in its catalogue. We are talking about the Nokia 2.4, the one that will succeed the current Nokia 2.3 that we met a few months ago and that will maintain some of the main lines of its previous model. For example, the commitment to MediaTek processors as brains to move all the equipment.

That is what shows us the leak that comes to us on this Nokia 2.4 direct from Geekbench, one of the most popular synthetic performance tests in the Android world. In this test, we can not only see the Helio P22 that appears as the main processor of the Nokia device but also we have some extra features.

Budget line brain for the budget mobile

Geekbench of the Nokia 2.4

Already accustomed to the process of leaks, the only thing we can regret at the moment is that the one we have received about the Nokia 2.4 is not more complete. Although with the Helio P22 we can already have a sketch of what we will find when the device is presented and reaches the stores. In other words, an economic line telephone that will only have below the Nokia 1 with Android Go.

As Geekbench shows us, this Nokia 2.4 will arrive with at least 2GB of RAM in its most basic version We do not know yet if we will have a single option when buying it or several. For internal storage, we do expect a minimum of two models: 16GB for the cheapest line and 32GB for the superior. Although the manufacturer can reserve a surprise for the day of its presentation.

HMD and Nokia phone featured in performance test running Android 10 as the operating system, and given the price line to which it will be directed, it is unlikely that it will soon make the move to Android 11. Remember that Google would not release it until next September 8, and it is very likely that the Nokia 2.4 will be presented earlier.

So, it only remains to wait for the presentation date, still unknown, of this Nokia 2.4 to get to know more about its interior and exterior. Meanwhile we are left with the idea that it will be a low-priced mobile with Android 10 and Helio P22. The rest will be known in due course.

Track | Gizmochina

More Articles Like This

IPTV and piracy: seized a website that broadcast Sky, DAZN, Mediaset and Infinity

Latest news Brian Adam -
The Guardia di Finanza's fight against hacking and copyright infringement continues. In the morning today, the Yellow Flames of Venice have seized a website...
Read more

Euronics, the Samsung Days start: discounts on many QLED TVs until July 19th

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
Euronics today launches the new flyer, which until July 19 offers the Samsung Days. The offers are not many, but they embrace different models...
Read more

Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro receive update to Magic UI 3.1 with Celia virtual assistant and more

Android Brian Adam -
Despite the permanent situation of blocking by the United States, and not being able to access Google services for their phones, among other things,...
Read more

The Galaxy Store now allows you to buy applications with Samsung Rewards

Apps Brian Adam -
Samsung has introduced a new currency in its mobile app store, the Galaxy Store: from now on, pre-paid purchases will get Rewards, Samsung Pay...
Read more

Motorola Moto G 5G design leaked: quad camera from behind, double from front

Android Brian Adam -
The Moto G family will have a member with 5G connectivity, according to the latest leaked information. As we can see in the Android...
Read more

Google Photos disables the backup of photos and videos from WhatsApp and other messaging applications

Apps Brian Adam -
What leaked a week ago today has come true. To curb the high data consumption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the renewed Google Photos...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY