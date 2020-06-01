Tech News
Updated:

The ‘chatbot’ that verifies news on WhatsApp, now available in Spanish

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The truth is that the worst of the coronavirus crisis has already passed and the whirlwind of the first days of confinement, with the comings and goings of dozens of messages through WhatsApp, has decreased considerably. But the truth is that there were times when some of the app’s chats buzzed of hoaxes and false news of all types and colors.

That does not mean that the activity continues, with the arrival of more and more messages that, on the days that it is not necessary to live now, They have to do with who did not see the pandemic coming, who did, etc. Well, if you are tempted to know if a news is true or not, you already have on WhatsApp the Spanish version of the chatbot that premiered on May 5 in English.

All sources in one chat

As we said before, throughout the crisis we learned that Facebook (and therefore WhatsApp and Instagram) work with various news verifiers In our country. Well, those four verified sources are already available within the Spanish chatbot of WhatsApp. But do you know how to access it? Very easy.

Chatbot verification of news in Spanish on WhatsApp.

And it is because It is the same chat that we already told you 22 days ago that it was launched for everyone and in English, except for the exception that now all those messages will appear translated. So all you have to do is click on this link, the “click to chat” link, and when asked to open the application, accept.

Later you will have to write the word “hello” to join him (try “hi” too) and the welcome message will appear where they offer you various options when verifying information related to the crisis in which we live. What’s more, you will even have the opportunity to request much more detailed information (option number 4) on the Spanish verifiers with data such as the “click to chat” of each of them, in case you want to compare which of the four sources is the one that , in your opinion, better verify that an information is true or not.

These are all the options:

1. Find a checkup
2. Last checks ✅
3. Tips to fight disinformation
4. Find nearby checkers
5. About us ℹ️
6. Privacy ️
7. Use this bot in English

By sending the number, you will receive information regarding each section and, if you do not know exactly how to start, type the number “2” to see the latest verified information.

