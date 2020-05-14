Thursday, May 14, 2020
The cat brought her sick child to the hospital for treatment

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The cat brought her baby to a Turkish hospital and the hospital management came to her aid. Photo: Audit Central

Istanbul: An interesting incident took place in a hospital in Istanbul in which a cat entered with its sick baby in its mouth and the staff there immediately helped it and examined both of them and also offered milk.

Pictures of cats and their babies are becoming popular all over the world. As soon as the doctors noticed the cat and her baby, they immediately noticed and the doctors surrounded them. This is because the Turkish nation has a special fondness for animals and has a worldwide reputation for caring for stray animals.

The news became popular on Turkish social media and spread all over the world in which the kitten can be seen with his mother in the emergency room of the hospital. The mute creature was immediately assisted and hospital staff carefully examined the mother and baby cat and gave them medicine.

According to the administration, the impatient mother was not allowing her child to disappear from sight and was present with him at every moment. The hospital staff also gave them milk and biscuits, which they ate happily.

Until the last report, both were in good health.

