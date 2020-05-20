The case of the Irish language and the Gaeltacht are to be discussed today in the talks about establishing a government

The case of the language is to be discussed by the parties at a time of doubt as to whether or not a senior minister for the Gaeltacht will be in the next government if the current talks between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party

The case of the Irish language and the Gaeltacht is to be discussed today in discussions between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party on the formation of government.

It is understood that the issue of the Irish language and the Gaeltacht is on the agenda of today's talks which will also focus on agriculture and foreign affairs.

It is encouraging for the Irish language community that the issue of the Irish language will be discussed by the parties in the talks as there has been little reference to it in the documents published as part of the attempt to form a new government.

It is also an advantage that Fianna Fáil's deputy and Irish spokesperson Dara Calleary and Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin, who has shown strong support in the Dáil for Irish, the Gaeltacht and language rights, have a central role in the talks .

It is expected that the strength of any draft government program for the Irish language will depend greatly on the strength of the position that Calleary and Martin will take on their behalf in the talks.

Sinn Féin was the only party that promised in their election manifesto that they would appoint a Senior Minister with primary responsibility for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht.

A Fianna Fáil spokeswoman told Report.ie that the party supports the implementation of the 20 Year Strategy for the Irish Language, where a senior minister for the Gaeltacht is mentioned.

However, the spokesperson was not prepared to give any commitment that Fianna Fáil would require it if they were to form a coalition, nor was it content to say that supporting the Strategy is about ensuring that a senior minister dealing with Irish and Gaeltacht affairs.

“Fianna Fáil remains committed to fully implementing the 20 Year Strategy for the Irish Language.

"The party understands the cultural, economic and historical importance of protecting and promoting the Irish language," said a Fianna Fáil spokeswoman.

The spokesman also said that the contents of the draft Government program being discussed by Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party were "confidential" and that no information could be provided on "the topics under discussion".

No commitment was also given to senior care of the Gaeltacht at Conradh na Gaeilge's meetings last week with Fianna Fáil and the Green Party.

Conradh na Gaeilge's Secretary General Julian de Spain said the meetings were worthwhile.

“Both parties agreed that € 20 million was needed for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht sector and that the Irish language and the Gaeltacht must be treated equally. They were aware of the disruption to the budget of Údarás na Gaeltachta and the funding of Foras na Gaeilge, which has not increased in the last decade, ”said de Spain.

The Secretary General of Conradh na Gaeilge said that both parties had expressed support for a new policy for the Irish language in the education system and a "stronger" language bill.

Although no commitment was given at the meeting under the Senior Minister for the Gaeltacht, de Spain said that the Green Party has already given a "commitment" to a Senior Minister for the Irish Language and the Gaeltacht and that Fianna Fáil Deputy Leader Dara Calleary pledged to implement the 20-year Strategy for the Irish Language "in its entirety during his election campaign".

"The strategy states that there will be a senior minister with primary responsibility for the Gaeltacht," said Conradh na Gaeilge's Secretary General Julian de Spain.

The policy framework document agreed by the leaders of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael was two references to the Irish language in order to form a new government.

The document, which is the basis for current government talks, did not mention the salvation of the language at all, and there is no reference in the same document to the Gaeltacht situation.

When the policy document was published, former Fianna Fáil TD and TD said Éamon Ó Cuív to Report.ie that he was "extremely disappointed" at the lack of what was said about the Irish language in the policy document Ó Cuív also informed Report.ie that various proposals for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht that he had submitted to negotiators were ignored. Fianna Fáil during talks with Fine Gael.

Neither the Irish language nor the Gaeltacht were mentioned in the 17 questions that the Green Party asked Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael about their joint policy on establishing a government.

It has been almost a decade since there was a senior minister and a full member of government with primary responsibility for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht.

As Fianna Fáil is unwilling to commit to the appointment of a senior minister for the Gaeltacht in the next government, the language community is now concerned that the slaughter of the pig has been hit like a senior minister with Irish in charge of Gaeltacht affairs.

Conradh na Gaeilge and other organizations say that a major disadvantage to the Irish language and the Gaeltacht has been the absence of a senior minister since 2011.

Former Gaeltacht minister Éamon Ó Cuív and other Fianna Fáil politicians have also said so often.

While Fianna Fáil clearly pledged a senior ministry to the Gaeltacht in their 2016 election manifesto, a party spokeswoman said Report.ie before this year's election it would be "unprecedented" to give such a promise.

This was no surprise since Pat Carey was Fianna Fáil's Gaeltacht minister before the 2011 election. Since then, Fine Gael has appointed three junior ministers to deal with Irish and Gaeltacht affairs, Dinny McGinley, Joe McHugh and Seán Kyne.

The appointment of Joe McHugh as minister of state for the Gaeltacht in 2014 caused considerable controversy because he was not fluent in the language.

According to a poll conducted by Kantar Millward Brown for Conradh na Gaeilge in 2017, 81% of the public said that any senior minister with responsibility for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht should have fluency in Irish.