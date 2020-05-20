Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Latest news
Updated:

The case of the Irish language and the Gaeltacht are to be discussed today in the talks about establishing a government

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, analysis. Family, power and respect in 4K

We analyzed the remastering of Mafia 2 in its Definitive Edition. D3T Limited has been commissioned to give Empire...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Honduras will be one of the first countries to have Israel’s covid-19 vaccine

In China, the United States and Israel, work is underway to develop the covid-19 vaccine. The mayor of Choluteca...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Deliver us the Moon, analysis. A hypnotic space odyssey

We set sail for the Moon on a playable upgradeable, but the narratively captivating journey. "We are the means for...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: release date, price, specs

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: Release date, price, specs 2020 was supposed to be a big year for DJI, with several...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi prepares a mask that disinfects with UV and serves for Face ID

Masks have become one more element of our day today. As we have already been telling you in these pages,...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The case of the language is to be discussed by the parties at a time of doubt as to whether or not a senior minister for the Gaeltacht will be in the next government if the current talks between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party

The case of the Irish language and the Gaeltacht are to be discussed today in the talks about establishing a government

The case of the Irish language and the Gaeltacht is to be discussed today in discussions between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party on the formation of government.

It is understood that the issue of the Irish language and the Gaeltacht is on the agenda of today's talks which will also focus on agriculture and foreign affairs.

It is encouraging for the Irish language community that the issue of the Irish language will be discussed by the parties in the talks as there has been little reference to it in the documents published as part of the attempt to form a new government.

It is also an advantage that Fianna Fáil's deputy and Irish spokesperson Dara Calleary and Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin, who has shown strong support in the Dáil for Irish, the Gaeltacht and language rights, have a central role in the talks .

It is expected that the strength of any draft government program for the Irish language will depend greatly on the strength of the position that Calleary and Martin will take on their behalf in the talks.

The case of the language is to be discussed by the parties at a time of doubt as to whether or not a senior minister for the Gaeltacht will be in the next government if the current talks between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party.

Sinn Féin was the only party that promised in their election manifesto that they would appoint a Senior Minister with primary responsibility for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht.

A Fianna Fáil spokeswoman told Report.ie that the party supports the implementation of the 20 Year Strategy for the Irish Language, where a senior minister for the Gaeltacht is mentioned.

However, the spokesperson was not prepared to give any commitment that Fianna Fáil would require it if they were to form a coalition, nor was it content to say that supporting the Strategy is about ensuring that a senior minister dealing with Irish and Gaeltacht affairs.

“Fianna Fáil remains committed to fully implementing the 20 Year Strategy for the Irish Language.

"The party understands the cultural, economic and historical importance of protecting and promoting the Irish language," said a Fianna Fáil spokeswoman.

The spokesman also said that the contents of the draft Government program being discussed by Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party were "confidential" and that no information could be provided on "the topics under discussion".

No commitment was also given to senior care of the Gaeltacht at Conradh na Gaeilge's meetings last week with Fianna Fáil and the Green Party.

Conradh na Gaeilge's Secretary General Julian de Spain said the meetings were worthwhile.

“Both parties agreed that € 20 million was needed for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht sector and that the Irish language and the Gaeltacht must be treated equally. They were aware of the disruption to the budget of Údarás na Gaeltachta and the funding of Foras na Gaeilge, which has not increased in the last decade, ”said de Spain.

The Secretary General of Conradh na Gaeilge said that both parties had expressed support for a new policy for the Irish language in the education system and a "stronger" language bill.

Although no commitment was given at the meeting under the Senior Minister for the Gaeltacht, de Spain said that the Green Party has already given a "commitment" to a Senior Minister for the Irish Language and the Gaeltacht and that Fianna Fáil Deputy Leader Dara Calleary pledged to implement the 20-year Strategy for the Irish Language "in its entirety during his election campaign".

"The strategy states that there will be a senior minister with primary responsibility for the Gaeltacht," said Conradh na Gaeilge's Secretary General Julian de Spain.

The policy framework document agreed by the leaders of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael was two references to the Irish language in order to form a new government.

The document, which is the basis for current government talks, did not mention the salvation of the language at all, and there is no reference in the same document to the Gaeltacht situation.

When the policy document was published, former Fianna Fáil TD and TD said Éamon Ó Cuív to Report.ie that he was "extremely disappointed" at the lack of what was said about the Irish language in the policy document Ó Cuív also informed Report.ie that various proposals for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht that he had submitted to negotiators were ignored. Fianna Fáil during talks with Fine Gael.

Neither the Irish language nor the Gaeltacht were mentioned in the 17 questions that the Green Party asked Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael about their joint policy on establishing a government.

It has been almost a decade since there was a senior minister and a full member of government with primary responsibility for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht.

As Fianna Fáil is unwilling to commit to the appointment of a senior minister for the Gaeltacht in the next government, the language community is now concerned that the slaughter of the pig has been hit like a senior minister with Irish in charge of Gaeltacht affairs.

Conradh na Gaeilge and other organizations say that a major disadvantage to the Irish language and the Gaeltacht has been the absence of a senior minister since 2011.

Former Gaeltacht minister Éamon Ó Cuív and other Fianna Fáil politicians have also said so often.

While Fianna Fáil clearly pledged a senior ministry to the Gaeltacht in their 2016 election manifesto, a party spokeswoman said Report.ie before this year's election it would be "unprecedented" to give such a promise.

This was no surprise since Pat Carey was Fianna Fáil's Gaeltacht minister before the 2011 election. Since then, Fine Gael has appointed three junior ministers to deal with Irish and Gaeltacht affairs, Dinny McGinley, Joe McHugh and Seán Kyne.

The appointment of Joe McHugh as minister of state for the Gaeltacht in 2014 caused considerable controversy because he was not fluent in the language.

According to a poll conducted by Kantar Millward Brown for Conradh na Gaeilge in 2017, 81% of the public said that any senior minister with responsibility for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht should have fluency in Irish.

More Articles Like This

British Parliament approves new postbrexit immigration system

Economy Brian Adam - 0
The new legislation will abolish, at the end of the transition period that expires on December 31, the specific migration rights of citizens of...
Read more

Allow unrestricted travel between Italy and other Schengen zone countries

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The Schengen area includes 26 European countries that allow free passage of Alberto Lingria The Italian government announced that it will allow unrestricted travel between...
Read more

Covid-19 sharpens gender gaps and puts food and health security of women farmers at risk

Economy Brian Adam - 0
IICA brought together rural women from the hemisphere in virtual conferences to analyze how their challenges are increasing and how Pandemics and work overloads...
Read more

Emerging market issuers hit by Covid-19 as global recession deepens

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The ratio of dips to hikes in the past 12 months in high-yield, investment-grade nonfinancial companies in emerging markets increased to 5.9x in April...
Read more

Korea signs with CABEI a Donation Trust Fund for US $ 50 million for the benefit of the Central American region

Economy Brian Adam - 0
This is the largest individual non-reimbursable financial cooperation that CABEI has received in its entire history. By Summa Magazine In the framework of the recent incorporation...
Read more

Health Allies promote virtual consultation to support patients and reactivate the private health sector

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Alliance is between AUGE-UCR, Huli, AstraZeneca and the Embassy of the United Kingdom. By Summa Magazine The University Agency for Entrepreneurship Management of the University...
Read more
Game Reviews

One Punch Man: A Hero Knowbody Knows, review

Brian Adam - 0
We analyzed the title based on the One Punch Man series, a fighting game that follows the plot of the series through a character...
Read more
Top Stories

The bones of an 8-foot-tall kangaroo and a 20-foot-long lizard have been discovered in Australia

Brian Adam - 0
Queensland: Experts have announced that the world's largest kangaroo, 8 feet tall and weighing 600 pounds (274 kg), was present in Australia 40,000 years...
Read more
Top Stories

The generous customer tipped the hairdressing staff 6 6,000

Brian Adam - 0
Denver: A generous customer in the United States not only tipped a hairdresser ڈھ 2,500 at a hairdressing salon that opened months later, but...
Read more
Game Reviews

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, analysis: a hat capable of giving light and shade

Brian Adam - 0
The saga returns where the Straw Hats feel most comfortable. Omega Force takes steps forward in playability, but falls back in other respects. Five years...
Read more
Game Reviews

Bleeding Edge, analysis

Brian Adam - 0
We discuss the first Ninja Theory title as part of the Xbox Game Studios family. This multiplayer experiment fails to sharpen your aim. The purchase...
Read more
Microsoft

Microsoft advances interoperability between Teams and Skype

Brian Adam - 0
Skype is one of the oldest Microsoft features. A tool to be in contact with other users that have (or not) a Microsoft account....
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY