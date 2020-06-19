The caretaker of the library started sending books to the children by drone

Virginia: The ongoing Corona disaster around the world has left life stagnant and children out of school. In this context, American librarians have started sending their favorite books to children by drone.

Kelly Pasick, a Virginia librarian, said it was her duty to deliver her favorite books to children. He decided to seek help from Google's drone service, Wings, which delivers essential items to the door. Kelly presented the children's request for books to the school superintendent, who approved it.

Kelly is from Montgomery County Public Schools, with more than 1.5 million children's books. Now the children are ordering their favorite books from them every day and the next day these books are being delivered to their homes in a special box.

Kelly and her colleagues are very happy with this success and the books continue to be delivered. However, Kelly has been using the Google drone service for various items since last year.