The #cableporn will convince you that cables can be incredibly beautiful

By Brian Adam
Wireless technologies promised a few years ago to avoid the use of cables for many daily scenarios, but the truth is that nothing can currently replace a good cable if you want to get the best performance. That makes us end up with tangles of cables that "dirty" offices, rooms and data centers. This is where the amazing phenomenon of cableporn.

This unique ramification of pornography is especially nerdy, and turns those tangles of cables into little works of cable management art. Well-aligned and organized, these cable groups demonstrate that these offices, these rooms and, above all, these data centers can be worthy of being photographed as monuments to order and color. As they say, one serves as a meeting point for fans of this unique technological art. There we can see many especially images of meticulously aligned and ordered cables in data centers and servers, but there are also examples that demonstrate that in the office and at home that cable management can make your workplace also different (and better , at least visually).

These types of cable management systems not only meet that "plastic" goal: they are often the best way to optimize both the space occupied by those cables. as its subsequent location and, of course, replacement in case it is necessary.

This is especially true in data centers where the correct labeling of a cable facilitates quick changes in facilities in which thousands of them mix to communicate all the servers, workstations, switches, routers and other equipment installed to provide the service.

Long live order in the cables, also at home

That philosophy in which cables become allies and not enemies has in fact been key to the emergence of a whole new series of accessories and elements that serve precisely to organize cables and make chaos become order.

Leaftie

Many manufacturers actually offer items of this type on PC monitorsFor example, but tables or table accessories are also sold that allow you to organize the cables to have them better located and conducted and, of course, so that they are not seen so much in the workplace.

Punkt1 The Punkt circular power strip is certainly a small ode to the design of the cable management. Source: Punkt

But it is that this movement has made design solutions appear that allow achieving the desired effect of turning tangles of cables into elements that contribute to the appearance of our workplace, our living room or our kitchen ending up being surprising. Here, as always, you just have to dig a little to find inspiration.

From #cableporn to #cablegore

We also see a "small-scale" example of this hobby in the construction of PCs by users, who increasingly pay attention to this cable management.

Pc

They do this both to achieve a more attractive visual appearance inside the equipment and for another equally relevant function: that the cooling is optimal inside the PC and that the air flow is not hindered by incorrectly placed cables. By the way, there is another subrredit dedicated to this topic, / r / cablemanagement.

As we say, there are literally thousands of examples of that "cable pornography" that is capable of flooding everything and that in fact ends up being hypnotizing. You almost want to drop everything and start applying those #cableporn principles at home and in the office, don't you?

Especially considering that the always surprising Reddit also has another subrredit dedicated just the opposite: to those examples of Horribly wired installations. The name of that subrredit says it all: / r / cablegore.

But let's leave those tangled nightmares to enjoy a little of that little wonder of order and color. Here you have some samples of those works of art from #cableporn.

Cableporn2
Rack
Cableporn3
Cableporn4
Cableporn2
Rainbow
Circles
Cableporn6
Cableporn7
Cableporn9
Cableporn13
Cableporn14
Cableporn15
Cableporn16
Cableporn13

In Xataka | Would you like to live without cables? Not so fast

