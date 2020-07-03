 sd
The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24

By Brian Adam
WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Default backup for Google Photos and Videos suspended

Silicon Valley: Google has suspended its default backup feature for photos and videos received on social media. According to Google's...
How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
How to know if you have been silenced on WhatsApp

If you haven't talked to any of your WhatsApp contacts in a while, it may have silenced you. Do...
How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
A gigantic black hole was found in the early universe

The second most distant quasar ever discovered received the Hawaiian name of Poniua'ena. The data show how surprisingly massive...
Australian terrorist Brenton Tarant attacked two mosques, killing 51 worshipers and injuring 40, Photo: File

Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be sentenced to death on August 24.

According to the World News Agency, Justice Cameron Mander of the Supreme Court of New Zealand has sentenced Brenton Tarant, an Australian citizen involved in the attack on mosques, to death and set August 24 as the date of execution.

Explaining the reason for the delay in the date of execution, the prosecutor said that the families of the martyrs in the mosques were not present in New Zealand at the moment and could not return immediately due to the Corona epidemic.

The prosecutor added that if the family could not reach New Zealand by August 24 due to the Corona epidemic, the presence of the family would be ensured through video conferencing at the time of the execution. Brenton was charged earlier this year with 51 counts of murder and 40 counts of attempted murder.

It should be noted that on March 15 last year, an Australian white Christian Christian opened indiscriminate firing on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, Masjid Al Noor and Linwood Mosque, killing 51 worshipers and injuring 40 others. Had done The perpetrator posted a video of the brutal attack live on Facebook.

