The boundaries of our Solar System are really "strange" and we may have understood the reason

Over the years we have increasingly learned to understand our Solar System, also increasing our knowledge of the objects inside it. In the outermost borders of our galactic neighbourhood, however, things are much more complicated, as celestial bodies orbit the Sun in totally different schemes from the neighbouring ones.

Astronomers have long sought a solution to these strange orbits, and for this reason, they have also speculated on the existence of the notorious Planet Nine. A new study excludes the existence of a ninth planet, and tries to offer a new point of view: rather, according to experts, the collective gravity of these same objects (called detached objects – literally “detached objects”) introduced instabilities that have shifted their orbits for millions of years.

“This region of space, which is much closer to us than the stars of our galaxy and other things that we can observe well, is unknown to us” explains the astrophysics Ann-Marie Madigan of the University of Colorado Boulder. In this distant region we know the existence of the Kuiper Belt, which we understand relatively well; these detached objects, on the other hand, are even more distant.

Their orbits are usually highly elliptical and on an inclined angle with respect to the plane of the Solar System. To get an answer, the experts turned to the simulations and set an ordered orbit around the Sun as the starting point. It turned out that these items didn’t stay in order for long and, over time, the objects began to interact, pushing and pulling each other.

In the end, the simulation has reached a result that closely resembled the orbits of today’s detached objects. However, to make this possible, it was important to put a lot of extra mass into the external solar system, about 20 terrestrial masses. Even more than Planet Nine. We have to wait again for better tools to assert a definitive theory. In the meantime, the existence of the ninth planet is being increasingly questioned … even if it is never ruled out for now.