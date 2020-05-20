Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Latest newsTop Stories
Updated:

The bones of an 8-foot-tall kangaroo and a 20-foot-long lizard have been discovered in Australia

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, analysis. Family, power and respect in 4K

We analyzed the remastering of Mafia 2 in its Definitive Edition. D3T Limited has been commissioned to give Empire...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Honduras will be one of the first countries to have Israel’s covid-19 vaccine

In China, the United States and Israel, work is underway to develop the covid-19 vaccine. The mayor of Choluteca...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Deliver us the Moon, analysis. A hypnotic space odyssey

We set sail for the Moon on a playable upgradeable, but the narratively captivating journey. "We are the means for...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: release date, price, specs

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: Release date, price, specs 2020 was supposed to be a big year for DJI, with several...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi prepares a mask that disinfects with UV and serves for Face ID

Masks have become one more element of our day today. As we have already been telling you in these pages,...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Traces of an 8-foot-tall kangaroo and a 20-foot-long lizard have been found in Australia. Photo: File

Queensland: Experts have announced that the world's largest kangaroo, 8 feet tall and weighing 600 pounds (274 kg), was present in Australia 40,000 years ago. This was announced by Scott Hocknell, an anesthesiologist at the Queensland Museum.

According to him, it was the largest kangaroo in the world with a height of about two and a half meters or 8 feet. At the same time, the world's largest lizards crawled, and some of them were up to 20 feet long, the size of today's Komodo dragon.

Professor Scott said that at the same time, long-toothed tigers, bears and woodpeckers were common around the world, but Australian creatures were slightly different, including large snakes, 70-meter-long crocodiles and unusually long lizards.

These lizards are called Magellania and their jaw teeth and hand bones have been discovered. Details of the discovery are published in Nature. The artifacts were found in the Mack area of ​​northern Australia. Traces of 16 new creatures have already been discovered here.

The jaw and leg bones of the giant kangaroo have also been discovered at the site.

According to experts, they were not hunted by humans but gradually disappeared due to climate change and today only their bones are found. 40,000 years ago, this area was lush, where other animals were also found. At the time, there were probably no humans in the area, but they were confined to other parts of Australia.

More Articles Like This

The generous customer tipped the hairdressing staff 6 6,000

Top Stories Brian Adam - 0
Denver: A generous customer in the United States not only tipped a hairdresser ڈھ 2,500 at a hairdressing salon that opened months later, but...
Read more

US threatens to cut World Health Organization funding on a permanent basis

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Washington: US President Donald Trump has threatened to cut off World Health Organization funding on a permanent basis. US President Donald Trump has once...
Read more

Another 16 people with Covid-19 died, the fewest cases with 66 days confirmed

Community Brian Adam - 0
At least 2,050 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,561 people south of the border and 489 north of it The Department of...
Read more

Expert alert on the drug hydroxychlorine

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
A rheumatologist has warned people in this country not to take the drug hydroxychloroquine as a good defense against coronavirus after US President Donald...
Read more

Peter Kavanagh appointed Gaeltacht spokesperson by the Green Party

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Nuacht.ie spoke to well-known county and Gael councilor Peter Kavanagh about his appointment as the Green Party Gaeltacht spokesperson The Green Party has confirmed that...
Read more

Vietnamese giant breads popular on social media

Top Stories Brian Adam - 0
Vietnam: Bread and chapatis of the half to one meter will be found in the ovens of different countries, but double loaves of up...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam - 0

The bones of an 8-foot-tall kangaroo and a 20-foot-long lizard have been discovered in Australia

Queensland: Experts have announced that the world's largest kangaroo, 8 feet tall and weighing 600 pounds (274 kg), was...
Read more
Top Stories

The generous customer tipped the hairdressing staff 6 6,000

Brian Adam - 0
Denver: A generous customer in the United States not only tipped a hairdresser ڈھ 2,500 at a hairdressing salon that opened months later, but...
Read more
Game Reviews

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, analysis: a hat capable of giving light and shade

Brian Adam - 0
The saga returns where the Straw Hats feel most comfortable. Omega Force takes steps forward in playability, but falls back in other respects. Five years...
Read more
Game Reviews

Bleeding Edge, analysis

Brian Adam - 0
We discuss the first Ninja Theory title as part of the Xbox Game Studios family. This multiplayer experiment fails to sharpen your aim. The purchase...
Read more
Microsoft

Microsoft advances interoperability between Teams and Skype

Brian Adam - 0
Skype is one of the oldest Microsoft features. A tool to be in contact with other users that have (or not) a Microsoft account....
Read more
Android

Return to Google Nexus 5: a legend that maintains fluidity almost seven years later

Brian Adam - 0
In the days of Google Pixel, terminals that represent the Google concept of how a smartphone should be, we wanted to remember the Google...
Read more
Game Reviews

Dead or School, analysis

Brian Adam - 0
We analyze the conversion for consoles of this metroidvania cut title located in a future post apocalyptic and with a female, Hisako, of protagonist There...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY