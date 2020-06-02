The body of a missing five-year-old boy in Tourmakeady, Co Mayo, has been recovered by the emergency services in Lough Mask.

The boy is said to have fallen off a boat that had drifted off the shore of the lake yesterday afternoon and was drowned.

The emergency services were called at about 6.30 yesterday when the boat was spotted on the lake.

The Gardaí and the Coast Guard began the search for the boys that the sun went down last night and again in the morning at dawn.

The boy's body was discovered in the water four kilometers south of Tourmakeady at 8 o'clock in the morning.