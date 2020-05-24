The best top-of-the-range Android smartphones in May 2020

We are now almost halfway through the year (June is approaching) and the time has come to draw conclusions on the top-of-the-range Android smartphones in May 2020. The last few weeks have brought several interesting devices on the market, from Realme X50 Pro 5G to RedMagic 5G, passing through OPPO Find X2 Neo. In short, even this month fans can certainly not complain, given that there are some very intriguing releases and announcements. We are therefore going to analyze the situation, reminding you that the prices taken into consideration are only those of Amazon Italy and the official sites of the manufacturers.

OnePlus 8 Pro

All-in. This is what OnePlus has done this year with its top of the range OnePlus 8 Pro. The Chinese company has implemented practically everything that was possible on its device, from the IP68 certification (expected for years by a certain type of users) at 120 Hz refresh rate, passing through all the latest market standards (5G, LPDDR5 RAM, Wi-Fi 6, NFC and USB Type-C 3.1). Do not forget also the 30W wired and wireless charging, which is certainly a very interesting technology. Put simply, OnePlus did not miss almost anything, except the audio jack, but that has been gone for a while now. The main strengths of the smartphone only the excellent performance, the exceptional screen, the photographic sector that does not disappoint the expectations and the complete software department.

OnePlus 8 Pro is not perfect, however: it sins autonomy (not bad, but we are not at the level of other top of the range) and the internal memory is not expandable. However, the aspect that attracted the most criticism is the price, which has risen compared to the “old” iterations, reaching the € 889.90 requested today on Amazon Italy (8 / 128GB). In case you want to go down a bit with the price, we remind you that there is also the basic model of the new range, as you can see in our review of OnePlus 8 (the starting price in this case is 650 euros through dealers in the 8 variant / 128GB, but there are several disclaimers to be made).

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

If there is a range that certainly does not need any introduction in Italy, that is definitely Galaxy S20. In our country, the brand is well known and often achieves excellent results in terms of sales. Well, S20 Ultra is the most ambitious smartphone of the South Korean company. It is that device that does not want to compromise, inserting everything possible. We can not, therefore, not mention the exceptional display with 120 Hz refresh rate, the excellent photographic sector (leaving out the now famous issue of night performance) and the excellent software experience guaranteed by OneUI customization. Furthermore, the complete connectivity department (there is no lack of Wi-Fi 6 and 5G). For all the details of the case, we recommend you take a look at our review of Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The battery is 5000 mAh, but do not be “fooled” too much: it is good, but we expected more from this capacity. Another flaw concerns the release sensors, since they occasionally lose some detection. Although not perfect (on the other hand, which smartphone it is), Galaxy S20 Ultra still remains a very valid solution, one of the best on the market. An old saying says that “quality is paid for” and this also applies in the smartphone field: the price is 1199 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (12 / 128GB).

OPPO Find X2 Pro

OPPO is doing an impeccable job this year. Certainly some people are unable to associate the company with more distinguished brands, but enthusiasts are falling in love with the latest smartphones that arrived on the market. The most ambitious device is Find X2 Pro, a top of the range that was immediately praised by critics, thanks also to the exceptional screen with 120 Hz refresh rate and ColorOS 7.1, software customization that finally manages to make the design very more pleasant also for the Italian public. It is a very concrete device, which finds its strengths in performance, in constructive solidity, in the good photographic sector, in autonomy and in the complete connectivity department (USB Type-C 3.1, NFC, 5G, Wi-Fi a / b / g / n / ac / ax and Bluetooth 5.1 are present).

The only smudges are at the video level and as regards the absence of Dual SIM (not even eSIM) and wireless charging. For the rest, the audio jack is missing, but this is now almost no longer a flaw. If you are interested in the device, we strongly recommend that you deepen through our review of OPPO Find X2 Pro. In any case, we are certainly talking about a very interesting solution. Who will be able to go beyond the brand name, will find a very solid device. The smartphone is sold in Italy at a price of 1199 euros on Amazon Italy (12 / 512GB). Effective availability is expected from 3 June 2020.

Google Pixel 4 XL

Months pass, but Google Pixel 4 XL continues to remain in our hearts. It will be the excellent “Pixel Experience”, it will be the program of continuous updates, it will be the “Android 11 fever” (currently being tested), but this smartphone we can not really remove it from the ranking. On the other hand, Pixel 4 XL is the embodiment of a different way of understanding smartphones: the same vision of the late Nexus series, which fans remember very well. The keywords are innovation and software support. Pixel 4 XL has innovated through features such as astrophotography, Motion Sense, Live Caption and instant transcription from audio to text. These are possibilities that can represent a potential revolution. Of course, they are not indispensable, but the top of the range is precisely where it is important to experiment and Google is pulling one working technology after another out of the cylinder. A top of the range with two rear cameras and 64 / 128GB of internal memory can only be done by Google, taking advantage of the “magic” of the code and the cloud to even outperform most of the competition.

This is without counting that it is the Californian company that decides the future of Android and obviously its devices will always have priority, as we are seeing with the first preliminary releases of Android 11 and with the announcement of the support that will continue at least until October 2022 for this device. Do you think that the Californian company is bringing Android 11 on the Pixel 2, devices launched in 2017. In short, in the Android field it is difficult to find a similar solution. For more details, we advise you to consult our review of Google Pixel 4 XL.

Having said that, the smartphone gives its best in the good software sector, in the excellent build quality, in the performance, in the screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and in the exceptional photographic sector.

Google’s solution lacks the lack of the audio jack, an internal non-expandable memory and an autonomy only average. However, it is certainly a very interesting smartphone. There are also those who criticize the fact that to have the Dual SIM you have to go through an eSIM, but in reality here we enter a divisive field: for some it is an advantage, for others a flaw. This is exactly how Pixel 4 XL is contextualized: it is a smartphone that either loves it or hates it.

Closing the analysis, the connectivity department is complete: Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, Bluetooth 5, USB Type-C 3.1, wireless charging and NFC are in place. Pixel 4 XL is currently sold at a price of 739 euros on the Google Store (6 / 64GB). On Amazon Italy it is found at 640 euros through resellers.

Special mentions: Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, Realme X5 Pro 5G, OPPO Find X2 Neo, Huawei P40 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

We admit it: this month we have been a little undecided. The world of top-of-the-range smartphones is responding splendidly to the bad period linked to the Coronavirus emergency, placing a shot from ninety after another. It therefore seemed a shame to leave aside some very interesting devices that can be particularly interesting for a certain type of audience. For example, it is worth mentioning Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, smartphone arrived in Italy in early April 2020 that has an internal components of high caliber. Its price is equal to 970 euros on Amazon Italy (8 / 256GB). If you are interested in the device, we strongly recommend that you consult our Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro review.

A smartphone that we have already told you in detail is OPPO Find X2 Neo, a solution that goes halfway between the Find X2 Lite and the Find X2 Pro. It is a smartphone that could be the right compromise for many, as we explained in our review of Find X2 Neo. The device is sold at a price of 699 euros on Amazon Italy (12 / 256GB). The effective availability is starting from June 3, 2020.

Another very interesting device is Realme X5 Pro 5G. It is a smartphone with a very complete technical data sheet that is convincing world critics. We are trying it in depth these days and our first impressions are excellent, even in the face of the sale price of 599.90 euros on the official website (8 / 128GB). We will talk more about it in the review, so stay tuned on these pages.

For the rest, we remind you that it has also arrived Huawei P40 Pro (here you find our review). It is a device that convinces from multiple points of view, from autonomy to the photographic sector, passing through hardware. Unfortunately, Google services are missing, an aspect that made some users turn up their noses. The price is set at 1049 euros on Amazon Italy (8 / 256GB). If you are interested in this smartphone, we recommend that you also consult our guide to HMS, where we have explained how to best use these devices. In addition, you may also be interested in our in-depth analysis on Huawei Petal Search. We can not fail to mention Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, a top of the range very valid even today. In the editorial office we even have someone who just can’t help it.

Folding smartphones

For some months now, the high-end Android market has also hosted folding solutions. In fact, there are several devices that have arrived in Italy. Although it is still a narrow niche (prices are not the most accessible), in reality it is a component of fundamental importance, which is worth discussing. Among the latest arrivals, we find Huawei Mate Xs, smartphone that is sold for 2399.90 euros on Amazon Italy (8 / 512GB). It is a device that is aimed at demanding users who also know how to use Android well, since it lacks Google services. However, it is a device that clearly points to those who have very few monetary problems and appreciate technological innovation. For more information on the device, we invite you to consult our review of Huawei Mate Xs.

Not to be underestimated even the solutions of Samsung, starting from Galaxy Fold, which is sold for € 1875 on Amazon Italy through resellers (12 / 512GB). For all the details of the case, we refer you to our Galaxy Fold test. Then there is Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, folding available from early 2020 which has a price of 1520 euros on the official website (8 / 256GB). In this case, you can find all the information you are looking for in the article dedicated to our first contact with Galaxy Z Flip.

Impossible to forget then Motorola RAZR, which arrived in Italy at a price of 1599.90 euros via TIM (6 / 128GB). It is a device that in reality has not convinced a lot of critics and audiences, especially because of its sub-optimal autonomy and hardware that cannot compete with other solutions. In addition, the device can only be used via eSIM (therefore no physical SIM). For more details, we invite you to take a look at our Motorola RAZR test.

Market choice: Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

We said it previously: the Samsung brand in Italy needs very few introductions. As proof of this, the best-selling top-of-the-range smartphone in May 2020 according to the Amazon Italy Bestseller ranking is Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus.

It is a device that finds its strengths inexcellent constructive solidity, in the good photographic sector, in the display that does not disappoint expectations, in the software sector and in the connectivity department (which includes NFC, USB Type-C 3.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax and Bluetooth 5.0 ). The only real flaws are the autonomy not exactly the best, a few burrs at the level of unlocking sensors and a price that has attracted a bit of “criticism”. However, as in the case of Galaxy S20 Ultra, “quality is paid for” and in fact it seems that Italians are not pulling back in front of the cost of 869.90 euros requested by retailers on Amazon Italy (8 / 128GB).

Upcoming Arrivals: Red Magic 5G, LG Velvet, Motorola Edge +, LG V60 ThinQ 5G and Huawei P30 Pro New Edition

After illustrating the best solutions we have already tried or are trying, the time has come to talk about what will await us in the future. First of all, we will soon be able to talk to you about Red Magic 5Ggaming smartphone recently announced that it is also the device with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor that is “cheaper” on the market, since it costs 579 euros on the official website (8 / 128GB). In short, it is a device already released, but we have not yet had the opportunity to test it properly, so for the moment we are not unbalanced. Going further, another device to consider is LG Velvet, which will arrive in Italy from May 2020. There are rumors of a starting price close to 700 euros and support for the Dual Screen accessory. For all the details, please refer to our announcement news.

In addition to this, the reveal of Motorola Moto Edge +, the top-of-the-range smartphone that is sold for 1049 euros on Amazon Italy (12 / 256GB), should not be underestimated. We have not had the opportunity to try it for the moment, so even here we are not unbalanced. The same goes for LG V60 ThinQ 5G, which in Italy costs 999.90 euros (Dual Screen accessory included for the first promotional period). The smartphone should arrive in June: for more information, please refer to the announcement news. Turning instead to smartphones that have yet to be revealed for our market, we find Huawei P30 Pro New Edition, which in Germany is sold for 749 euros. It is essentially a version with doubled internal memory of the original P30 Pro and Google services. Who knows if the Chinese company will decide to bring it to Italy.