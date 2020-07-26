The best top-of-the-range Android smartphones in July 2020

After a period of lack of great releases, also due to the situation linked to the COVID-19, ads are returning to the top of the range in the smartphone world. More precisely, we refer to the presentation of the ASUS ROG Phone 3 gaming device, which by the way we have already had the opportunity to try. However, it does not end there: in the coming weeks, there will be important presentations, including that of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 range. We can’t wait to find out what Android device manufacturers have in store for this second half of 2020. Let’s go, therefore, to analyze the current situation, reminding you that the prices taken into consideration are those of Amazon Italy or the official websites of the manufacturers.

ASUS ROG Phone 3

The protagonist of the last few weeks has been ASUS ROG Phone 3, a device that is sold in multiple versions. The most attractive is probably the Strix Edition, which has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal memory, and costs 799 euros on the official website. For those who want to aim at the top, from August 2020 the 12 / 512GB and 16 / 512GB variants with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor will also be available, sold respectively at 999 euros and 1099 euros. For more details on the smartphone, we advise you to consult our ASUS ROG Phone 3 review.

The main strengths of the smartphone are the excellent 144 Hz display, high calibre performance, excellent autonomy, good audio compartment and complete connectivity compartment (there are 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC and USB Type-C). Of course, the weight is not exactly the most contained, the price, especially that of the more expensive variants, is not exactly within everyone’s reach and the technical specifications seem a little “overkill”, since it is difficult to find on the Play Store a game that can really put this hardware under stress. However, ROG Phone 3 is an important device for the market, as it opens up new avenues (think of Google Stadia) and proves to be the most ambitious gaming smartphone currently on sale.

OnePlus 8 Pro

We move from the gaming field, although in reality this device is highly appreciated by mobile gamers, to analyze OnePlus 8 Pro, the cutting edge of the 2020 range of the Chinese company. Sold at € 889 on Amazon Italy through retailers (8 / 128GB), the device brings with it important innovations such as the IP68 certification (expected for years by a certain type of user). The smartphone gives its best in the best display with 120 Hz refresh rate, in the complete connectivity sector (there is no lack of 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC and USB Type-C 3.1, only the audio jack is missing), in 30W wired and wireless charging, in an excellent performance, in the exceptional screen, in the photographic sector that does not disappoint the expectations and in the software department now known by fans of the company.

The only flaws lie in an autonomy not exactly at the level of other flagships and in the non-expandable internal memory. The price is not exactly within everyone’s reach and in fact, OnePlus Nord is coming, but OnePlus 8 Pro is certainly one of the best tops of the range available on the market.

OPPO Find X2 Pro

OPPO Find X2 Pro is that type of smartphone that it does not compromise not even as a joke. In fact, the device boasts an exceptional screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and ColorOS 7.1, software customization that has silenced practically all the criticisms received in the past regarding the graphic interface. However, as mentioned above, OPPO Find X2 Pro is an all-round device: its advantages include excellent performance, good construction solidity, photographic sector that does not disappoint expectations, good autonomy and complete connectivity sector (USB Type-C 3.1, NFC, 5G, Wi-Fi a / b / g / n / ac / ax and Bluetooth 5.1 are in place).

Too bad for some smudging on the video side and for the lack of Dual SIM (not even through eSIM), wireless charging and audio jack. The latter is disappearing from many devices, but there is still a certain type of user who appreciates it. If you are interested in learning more about this smartphone, we advise you to consult our review of OPPO Find X2 Pro. The price is currently set at 999 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (12 / 512GB).

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

In Italy the range of Samsung Galaxy S20 devices certainly needs no introduction. Galaxy S20 Ultra is the flagship smartphone of the South Korean company, the model that is usually chosen by those who do not want to compromise. The device finds its main strengths in the exceptional display with 120 Hz refresh rate, in the excellent photographic sector, in the good experience guaranteed by OneUI and in the complete connectivity department (there is also Wi-Fi 6 and 5G). For all the details of the case, you can refer to our review of Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The only aspects that made us turn up a little are autonomy (it’s good, but we would have expected more from the 5000 mAh battery) and the unlock sensors (which occasionally lose some detection).

For the rest, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is certainly among the smartphones to be considered in this price range. You can find it at 1165 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (12 / 128GB).

Folding smartphones

Folding smartphones have been a reality in Italy for some time, despite their prices not being suitable for everyone. In any case, it is good to remember that the devices that arrived in our country are Huawei Mate Xs (2599 euros on Amazon Italy), Samsung Galaxy Fold (about 1850 euros on Amazon through resellers), Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (1179 euros on Amazon through resellers) e Motorola RAZR (€ 1599.90 via WindTre). We at intallght Tech have tested the first two properly, as you can read in our review of Huawei Mate Xs and that of Galaxy Fold. We also briefly tried Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (here the first look) and Motorola RAZR (here the article). Surely these are models to be explored, although for the moment they are still only available in the high end of the market.

Market choice: Samsung Galaxy S20

According to the ranking of Bestseller devices on Amazon Italy, lo top-selling Android smartphone is Samsung Galaxy S20, in its 4G version. We are talking about a device that has been well received by critics, especially thanks to its excellent 120 Hz display, good photographic sector, good performance, complete connectivity sector (which also includes Wi-Fi 6 and USB Type-C port 3.1) and build quality that does not disappoint expectations. The main flaws are instead in terms of autonomy, biometric sensors (not the fastest) and in the price that is not exactly suitable for everyone. However, over the past few months, there has been an interesting drop, which has led Samsung Galaxy S20 to cost € 639 on Amazon via resellers (8 / 128GB). In short, we are certainly talking about an interesting device.

Upcoming Arrivals and Announcements: From Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to ASUS ZenFone 7

After showing you what we believe to be the best top of the range devices in this hot July 2020, the time has come to look to the future, to the next announcements, and to mention those devices unveiled during the last weeks that we have not had the opportunity to try with hand. Obviously, we have left out many of the devices mentioned in the “episode” of last month, in order to “focus” on the real news. Well, starting from the devices already announced we can not fail to mention Sony Xperia 1 II, which is sold for 1199 euros on the official website. Then there is the interesting Lenovo Legion Duel, gaming smartphones with several peculiar characteristics that could also arrive in Europe. For all the necessary information, we refer you to the announcement news. There is also the range I live X50, which focuses heavily on the photographic sector and could also come to us.

Turning, however, to the devices not yet announced, the eyes of the fans are all focused on the Unpacked event of 5 August 2020, during which the leaflet should also be presented Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and the range Samsung Galaxy Note 20. To find out more about the latter, we advise you to consult our dedicated study. For the rest, we await more information on Huawei Mate 40 (possible launch in October), Google Pixel 5 (should also arrive in October) e ASUS ZenFone 7 (there shouldn’t be much missing from the announcement).