The best spacecraft created thanks to NASA’s Discovery program

NASA has always focused heavily on its space missions, trying not to exclude any targets from the universe. The Discovery Program, for example, has been created to give space to all those missions with low and highly specialized costs which over the years have achieved incredible goals. Goals possible only thanks to a particular approach to the development of the missions, starting with the spacecraft that completed them.

The Stardust probe, the vehicle that analyzed a comet

How is a comet made? Experts know this, but “touching it” is another matter entirely. So it was that NASA built and launched the Stardust probe on February 7, 1999. The goal? Collect some molecules and fragments from the comet Wild 2 and Tempel 1 directly into space. The probe reached Comet Wild 2 on January 2, 2004, and samples were collected from the tail, along with numerous photographs of its frozen core.

The capsule with material samples returned to Earth on January 15, 2006, in the Utah desert.

How these particles were collected with an impact speed that was around 6100 meters per second, more than nine times the speed of a bullet fired from a rifle?

The engineers came up with a simple but very ingenious solution: a sort of “glove” attached to the probe silicon-based and with a spongy and porous structure, constituted for 99.9% of its vacuum volume. When a particle hit the airgel it sank into the material, digging a tunnel up to 200 times the size of the particle, slowing down and then stopping. Once they arrived on our planet, the samples were subjected to detailed analysis of the elemental, isotopic, mineralogical, chemical and biogenic properties.

MESSENGER, the mission that arrived on Mercury

The objective of this mission was to explore the former eighth planet of the Solar System, later demoted to “dwarf planet”: Mercury. It was, in fact, the first mission after Mariner 10, more than 30 years earlier. Launched on August 3, 2004, the spacecraft took six and a half years to reach the planet. MESSENGER finally entered orbit around Mercury on March 18, 2011, almost seven years after launch, starting data collection on April 4. High concentrations of magnesium and calcium were found on the planet on the night side, identifying a significant northward shift of the celestial body’s magnetic field from the centre of the planet, even finding large quantities of water in the Mercury exosphere and revealing evidence of past activity volcanic on the surface. During this mission, in fact, water ice was found at the poles of the world closest to our Sun. After a great journey, finally, on April 30, 2015, MESSENGER crashed on the surface of the planet at about 14,080 kilometres a now, creating a new crater.

Analyzing the largest asteroids in the Solar System with the Dawn mission

One of the most ambitious missions: the study of the asteroids of the main belt of our solar system. The spacecraft orbited around Vesta and Cerere. The two celestial bodies are the most massive in this area located between Mars and Jupiter. Thanks to its ion propulsion system, Dawn fu the only spacecraft ever to have the ability to orbit two extraterrestrial destinations. On July 15, 2011, the vehicle entered orbit around the gigantic asteroid Vesta, becoming the first probe to enter orbit around an object in the main asteroid belt.

Here Dawn spends 14 months in orbit, completely scanning its surface, taking photos in stereo, measuring the composition and the temperature. After studying the asteroid for a little over a year, on September 4, 2012, the spacecraft departs from Vesta to head towards Ceres, arriving on March 6, 2015, and starting scientific investigations. After more than 10 years of operations, its mission officially ends in 2018.

Discovering exoplanets with the Kepler mission

Billions of worlds exist within the Universe, all with characteristics that make them unique. For this reason, NASA kicked off the Kepler Mission, designed specifically to survey the Milky Way region and discover hundreds of Earth-sized planets. When a planet passes in front of a star, the event is called “transit”. Kepler finds the planets by looking for these hollows in the brightness of a star when a planet passes in front of it. Once detected, it is possible to calculate the orbital size of the planet thanks to the period (the time it takes the planet to orbit around the star) and the mass of the star using the Kepler’s Third Law.

The size of the planet is found by the depth of the transit (how much the brightness of the star decreases) and the size of the star. Moreover, from the orbital size and the temperature of the star, it is also possible to calculate the characteristic temperature of the planet. From this, we can answer the question of whether the planet is habitable. The Kepler mission, unfortunately, suffered a severe blow due to a breakdown in May 2013. However, thanks to the achievements made so far, the K2 mission (Kepler-2) began, which became fully operational in May 2014. Thanks to the tool, today, we have discovered many planets, all incredible and with truly amazing features.