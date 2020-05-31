The best smartwatches under 150 euros in mid 2020

Ladies and gentlemen, the month of June start tomorrow. We have therefore reached the middle of this atypical 2020 and the time has come to draw conclusions on the smartwatches on the market. In this period people more than ever want to leave with walks, runs and whoever has more. Sport is important and those who are used to it know how important it can be to find the right technological ally. In particular, there are many people who need advice on devices sold under 150 euros, which are also very good for approaching this world for the first time. We are therefore going to analyze in detail the best solutions available, reminding you that the prices taken into consideration are only those of Amazon Italy and the official sites of the manufacturers.

Huawei Watch GT 2e

The smartwatch of the moment is definitely Huawei Watch GT 2e. Officially arrived in Italy in April 2020, critics have had the opportunity to test it properly in the last few weeks, also because of the current situation which is not exactly the best for leaving home. The smartwatch, which in this variant particularly winks at sportsmen, has been praised above all because of its excellent quality/price ratio. Watch GT 2e is sold, through the launch promotion, at 149.90 euros on the official website. Among other things, the price also includes the Huawei Sport Bluetooth Headphones Lite earphones, which can be used to listen to the music present in the internal memory of the smartwatch. For the rest, its main strengths are comfort, good screen and excellent autonomy. For more details, we advise you to consult our review of Huawei Watch GT 2e.

In general, it is a smartwatch that takes a lot from the Watch GT 2 model. The only flaws are the absence of the speaker and the microphone and some flaws on the software side, from the not exactly comfortable Huawei Health app to the limited notifications, passing through the grains at the configuration level with smartphones not of the Huawei / Honor group. In fact, you need to install the AppGallery store and update the HMS Core app from there to be able to properly operate the Huawei Health app on third-party devices. In any case, we are faced with an excellent product that is certainly among the best solutions in this price range.

Huami Amazfit GTS

Huami, a company also known for collaborating with Xiaomi, is definitely a manufacturer to keep an eye on. His Amazfit GTS, which many also remember because of its design “inspired” by Apple Watch, is a very interesting smartwatch. Made of aluminium alloy and weighing only 24.8 grams, Amazfit is 9.4 mm thick and features a 1.65-inch AMOLED screen with 348×442 pixel resolution and 100% NTSC colour space coverage. There are 12 modes dedicated to sportsmen, the NFC chip is present and there is no lack of certification for immersion in water at 5ATM for 50 meters. The strengths underlined by the critics are the excellent display, the good autonomy and the constructive solidity that does not disappoint the expectations. Some flaws are instead in the impossibility of replying to messages and in some other small grain. However, Amazfit GTS is definitely a smartwatch that can appeal to a certain type of audience, also keeping in mind its price of 119 euros on Amazon Italy.

We told you before: Huami is a company capable of producing excellent quality wearables. It is, therefore, no coincidence that in this “ranking” there are two other smartwatches from this manufacturer: Amazfit Bip and Bip Lite. These are two inexpensive devices highly appreciated by users, especially by those who want to start getting closer to this world without spending too much money. The Amazfit Bip range is perfect for this purpose, given that its devices implement many features sought by most users, from the detection of altitude to that of heart rate, passing through the kilometres travelled. Undoubtedly the main strength of these smartwatches is the selling prices, given that Bip Lite is located at 44 euros on Amazon Italy, while the “older brother” costs 59 euros through resellers.

Many people appreciate the excellent screen that is always visible even in sunlight, the good smartwatch management app and above-average autonomy. One of the main flaws of these smartwatches is instead the construction quality, not exactly the best. In case you don’t know what the main differences are between Amazfit Bip and Bip Lite, the former integrates GPS and can, therefore, track physical activity even without having to connect to the smartphone, while the “younger brother” does not allow you to do this.

Smartwatch market choice: UMIDIGI Uwatch3

In a market crowded with devices and full of different models such as that of smartwatches, it can be useful to take a look also at the main choice of people at the low-cost wearable level, based on the ranking of Bestseller devices of Amazon Italy. As expected, many are betting on very inexpensive solutions. In particular, the best selling model is UMIDIGI Uwatch3, which you can take home for 39.99 euros. It is a smartwatch that has no who knows what pretensions, but in reality, it is precisely this type of products that often manages to satisfy users who have basic needs. In fact, we are faced with a well-built wearable, which guarantees up to a maximum of 15 days of autonomy and presents a design that in some ways tries to “refer” to that of the Apple Watch. The weight is low and there is a certification for water resistance up to 5 ATM.

The 1.3-inch touchscreen display can be read well even in the sunlight and there are notifications from several apps, albeit limited (you can read them, but not respond). There is no lack of heart rate measurement and several other features that are highly sought after by users, from counting steps to measuring sleep. There is also an application for Android and iOS, but it is not the best. In any case, although there are several flaws (such as the absence of GPS and the software that is not the most cared for), you understand well what are the reasons why many Italians are choosing this model.

