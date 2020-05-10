The best original Disney Channel movies to watch on Disney +

If you have not yet got to sift through the Disney + catalog thoroughly, by now you are probably wondering what to watch on Disney’s new streaming platform. Maybe you are looking for something nostalgic that will remind you of all those afternoons spent in front of the TV tune in to Disney Channel; or you have children to entertain in quarantine; or you are simply looking for something light and fun to look at, capable of making you rediscover the dreamer or the dreamer in you. Then let’s take a look at some of the Disney Channel Original Movies (films produced for TV) that you find available for viewing on Disney +.

Some are more or less strictly related to the TV series from which they are taken, but are structured in such a way as to be able to enjoy them quietly even without having seen the shows (although they are certainly more appreciable by longtime fans of the characters and the world told), while others have no connection with the company’s previous products, except having then, in certain instances, others are generated in turn.

Without further ado, let’s dive headlong in the world of Originals from the House of Mouse.

High School Musical

In 2006, one of the most famous Disney Channel products makes its debut on the network for children, immediately conquering the public and becoming a real must of the genre.

Set in a high school in Nex Mexico, East High, the film had the merit of launching stars like Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens (although both had previous television experiences), who play the two main characters here, Gabriella and Troy, which between sport, mathematics and theatre, and in the company of friends and “enemies”, find their way … at least until they graduate.

With a memorable and captivating soundtrack, musical numbers and choreography now part of the collective imagination of the Under 30 and characters so stereotyped, but who have been able to stand out among the many, High School Musical has given birth to two other feature films, a spin-off and a new sequel TV series with different stories and characters, but inspired by the first film (appropriately titled High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), which you can find all on Disney +.

Descendants

It’s often nice to be bad. In 2015 Disney Channel decided to propose an adaptation of the novels by the young adult author Melissa de la Cruz and packages Descendants, the film starring the children of the most famous Disney villains.

Mal (Dove Cameron), Evie (Sofia Carson) Carlos (the late Cameron Boyce) and Jay (Booboo Stewart) are the offspring of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Cruella De Mon and Jafar, and have lived for years confined to the Island of the Lost. But when Ben (Mitchell Hope), the son of Belle and the Beast King, as well as the Prince of Auradon, decides to give the boys an opportunity and not let them pay for their parents’ crimes, the four find themselves attending the Auradon Prep, the high school of the Kingdom, together with the children of those who exiled them.

Following a more innovative concept and decidedly less used also by the same network, Descendants not only makes use of the talent of some of the most promising faces of the Disney forge, but it also offers an unprecedented point of view through which to review the stories that we all know, entertaining and entertaining its audience.

The film was followed by several related projects, including two feature films, a live-action short story and an animated series, all currently available on the streaming platform (except for Descendants 3 which debuted last summer).

Zack & Cody – The Movie

From another historical Disney Channel series, a feature aired was made on the channel in 2011, Zack & Cody – The Film.

Although the enjoyment of the product increases if you have followed the show in the past, the film is set up in such a way that the main characteristics of the characters and the story stand out immediately.

For the occasion, we are still there on the Tipton cruise ship, where ours reside, but the setting is destined to change very soon: Cody (Cole) was chosen for a training internship that will allow him to obtain a scholarship for Yale, but when Zack (Dylan) will end up messing up his plans, the two will have to take part in an experimental scientific program whose object of study is the twins. But the troubles, as always, are lurking.

Zack and Cody’s film takes up the comedy and the typical gags of the show, giving slightly less space than usual to the secondary characters and focusing more on the brothers and their relationship, showing their strengths and weaknesses of its uniqueness.

On Disney + you find in addition to the feature film, also the original series and the sequel, while the hypothesis of a possible reboot is still remote.

Lemonade Mouth

2011 film with five different protagonists, Olivia (Bridget Mendler), Wen (Adam Hicks), Stella (Hayly Kiyoko), Mo (Naomi Scott) and Charlie (Blake Michael), who from being kept in school after school hours manage to take full advantage.

How? By forming a band. But if Lemonade Mouth looks similar to any other movie about music, know that it is only half done. He is certainly too optimistic in more than one instance, especially considering the group’s successful trajectory, but perhaps we too should pay more attention to the power that music, and art in general, can have to unite and transmit their ideas and their emotions.

In addition, this is where we begin to glimpse Naomi Scott’s performer skills, which a few years later will end up playing Jasmine in the live-action musical of Aladdin, one of the most loved Disney Princesses, and giving us a passionate performance of a strong and intense song like Speechless.

StarStruck hit by a star

Starstruck has as its protagonists the Sterling Knight of Sonny among the stars, who plays here a famous pop star named Christopher Wilde, and Danielle Campbell (who after a few years would join the cast of The Originals, the series signed The CW) in the role of the serious and responsible Jessica Olson. Needless to say, they will end up falling in love, but will two guys from such different worlds be able to be together?

There is probably little original about the plot, but they really are the simplicity and authenticity of the story that must have breached the audience’s heart. And then, we bet that after seeing it, between Hero is Something About The Sunshine, won’t you stop humming?

Starstruck has no sequels, nor is it linked to any series, but on Disney + you can find the movie Prom – Prom at the end of the year, always with Danielle Campbell.

Folletti is born

The film, which in the original language is called The Luck of The Irish, starring a young Ryan Merriman and combines sport, magic and cultural traditions for a decidedly out of the ordinary adventure.

Kyle (Merriman) is an extremely lucky teenager, who manages everything without the slightest effort, until one day his lucky coin is stolen, a family heirloom that turns out to be much, much more.

Without revealing too much of the plot to those who have never seen it, Folletti is born he finds a way to explore themes of a certain depth such as the importance of his own cultural heritage and the value of commitment and hard work, but also of tolerance and not giving weight to prejudices.

Camp Rock

Almost like High School Musical, Camp Rock is one of the most renowned Disney Originals. Thanks too in the presence of the Jonas Brothers, the musical film starring Demi Lovato had great success, so much so as to allow the realization of the sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, which you always find on Disney +.

Mitchie (Lovato) is music and passionate girl dreams of participating in Camp Rock, a summer camp dedicated, as you can easily deduce, to the second art. When the mother is hired as a camp cook, Mitchie is allowed to sign up for a discount.

So for the girl and her companions, the most incredible summer of all begins, and between promises, deceptions, arrogant pop stars and unexpected friendships, music and crackling performances, all at Camp Rock they will find their inspiration and live their dream. Even those who, like Shane (Joe Jonas), believed they had already experienced it.

Cadet Kelly – A rebel in uniform

It will perhaps be among the most “old” (and certainly the most cheesy, as also befits the period) among the films that we have in the list, but Cadet Kelly can boast presence Hilary Duff, one of the Disney Channel stars par excellence, who takes the role of the most familiar Lizzie McGuire here and wears those of Kelly Collins, an imaginative girl who, after her mother’s wedding with an army general, he must transfer from his old school to a military academy, of which the new dad is the commander.

The trend, in terms of plot and cliché, is quite standard, but the military setting it is certainly unedited.

And even if few will question the presence of a happy ending in a film like this, a little surprise, if we want to call it, the ending gives it to us anyway.

The Wizards of Waverly – The Movie

We come therefore to the film born from the tv series of the same name The Wizards of Waverly, broadcast on Disney Channel in 2009. The Wizards of Waverly – The Movie does not presuppose a vision of the series, although we would still recommend it. It’s all perfectly understandable without jumping into a marathon of the show, but it would be a shame to miss all the background, especially as regards family dynamics, first of all between the brothers played by Selena Gomez, David Henrie and Jake T. Austin.

In the feature film, at the centre of it all are the relationships between Alex (Gomez), Justin (Henrie), Alex and his mother (Maria Canals-Cabrera) because, following a discussion with the latter, the girl will end up cancelling accidentally the memory of their parents. But the consequences of the spell will only get worse by the minute, and to avoid disappearing permanently, I young Russo brothers they will have to join forces and set off in search of a powerful magical artefact.

Characterized by the sense of humour typical of the show, The Wizards of Waverly – The Movie is the ideal pastime if you are looking for something that adds a touch of magic to your relaxing afternoons.

Cloud 9

In Cloud 9 we find once again the talented Dove Cameron who, after the TV series Liv and Maddie (in which she plays two twins who couldn’t be more different) e Descendants, find new ways to show us all his skill and versatility.

Kayla (Cameron) is what we would call a daddy’s daughter: rich, popular, her father is the owner of the winter resort that is the setting for the film.

Despite immediately understanding how there is more besides the superficial girl that everyone knows, Kayla will have to bang her head against reality (or, in the specific case, a sled against a huge sign) to realize that what he has had so far, including his place on the snowboard team he was so proud of, was obtained not so much for personal merit, how much thanks to its social status.

Meanwhile Will (Luke Benward), an ex-promise of snowboarding who because of an injury has abandoned any idea of ​​going back to playing sports, will find himself working side by side with Kayla.

We can imagine more or less what will happen, but this does not necessarily mean that it is not worth enjoying the “how” you get there. And then, you are not curious to find out what the title refers to?

Lizzie McGuire – From high school to pop star

In such a list, it simply could not miss what for many it is THE Disney Channel movie, despite not technically being part of the Original Movies: Lizzie McGuire – From high school to pop star.

For those who don’t know what we’re talking about, Lizzie McGuire – From high school to pop star is the feature film derived from the famous Disney TV series of the early 2000s, which is also scheduled for a revival for Disney + with Hilary Duff … or at least hopefully it still is, given the latest developments of the story.

He tells us about when Lizzie went on a school trip to Rome and was mistaken for a famous local singer, identical to her in all respects.

Lizzie’s film was the first Disney feature based on a series from the broadcaster to hit theatres, and also had moderate success at the box office.

Staying true to the spirit of the show, the film perfectly manages to overcome the school walls, until then the primary setting of the series, and gives fans of the character a great away adventure, as well as an unforgettable jingle: “This is what dreams are made of“.

There are so many films of this type (in this regard, Disney + also offers a useful breakdown for decades in the appropriate section) and there are several titles that would have deserved to be listed above, but which we could not insert due to obvious space issues. What are the ones you care about most? Let us know in the comments.