MIUI 12 He is already travelling the world onboard different phones in what is, of course, his first round of updates. The latest version of the Xiaomi layer does not necessarily bring about a change in the operating system, although it will do so with the arrival of Android 11, it does take its internal improvements to the devices that mount it.

One of the characteristics of MIUI is its high capacity for customization, and we have that thanks to its themes. Some topics that initially were only for the ROMs of China but that ended up becoming international and that, obviously, we also have to go around MIUI 12. We are going to make a selection of what, in our opinion, are the best free themes for MIUI 12, and they are all easily located in the Themes app.

Morphing version 12

We can start this selection of the best themes with Morphing, a theme that in the mentioned version, 12, fits like a finger ring with MIUI 12 dark mode both in the conformation of the desktop, granting a dark edge to the Sonos, as in the quick settings and configuration of the phone. The typography he uses is a delight, and you will surely enjoy it.

Chip version 12

Again a perfect theme if you are fond of having dark mode permanently activated on your phone. An attractive and seamless background wallpaper, custom icons that extend the experience of gradients and green and purple lights, and a quick settings panel turned grey that you possibly love. As in the case of Morphing, Chip V12 is quickly located in the Themes app with a simple search.

Colourful Place

We change the third a little and abandon the dark colours to go to the opposite side, to the explosion of colour. Of course, controlled colours and with quite good taste like those that Colorful Place brings us, one of the most attractive themes that we find now for MIUI 12. The background looks great to you in the style of the icons, and after we configure the home screen well it can be spectacular. You have it completely free in the Themes app.

Golden forest

Again a theme full of colour although the leading role is not won here by the icons but a really delicious wallpaper, with a shower of shooting stars against the light in greenish tones, all on a forest. One of those backgrounds that you can stare at non-stop, and again on board a free theme that you have in the MIUI 12 Themes app.

Google Pixel 4

Another colourful theme, although here we are already talking about more aggressive shades that are already noticed once we saw that desktop background, and the lock screen, with orange tones that melt into black. Round icons and a high contrast theme which may be liked by many and which, being free and easily found in the Themes store, is worth trying. Definitely.

ZERO

Before closing with a new dark theme, we leave you here the aesthetics of ZERO. Another theme more designed by Rafael Henrique, which has a gallery of more than interesting designs, and a style similar to that offered by Colorful Place, with a blurred desktop background and abundance of light colours. It’s worth taking a look and trying it for a while. It’s in the Themes store, it’s easy to locate.

iOS 14.1 version 12

And of course, in the Themes store, we also find emulators from other operating systems. Only in appearance, logically, but this iOS 14.1 leaves little doubt of what it is you are looking for, and it achieves it in a certain way. We install it and our Xiaomi becomes virtually an iPhone, with the same style of building desks, the same style of icons and a slider of quick adjustments that amazes for its similarity with that of Apple’s operating system. Again, a free and easily locatable theme.