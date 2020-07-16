Tech NewsAppsHow to?
Updated:

The best apps to track your habits

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Jack Chambers appointed minister of state for the Gaeltacht but a question about his ability to speak Irish

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in the Dáil today that the Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West has been appointed...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

A colossal cosmic structure that spans 1.37 billion light years has been discovered

In a research published in The Astrophysical Journal, it has been described as an immense structure of 1.37 billion...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Doubts about the future of the Gaeltacht state ministry as Calleary is promoted

Dara Calleary is thought to be most likely to be promoted due to the announcement that Agriculture Minister Barry...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

This dangerous dolphin was 16 feet long and hunted!

Wisconsin: The dolphin is an innocent aquatic animal found in both oceans and rivers. But 25 million years ago...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

The first packs of animated stickers are available on WhatsApp

A few days ago we learned that WhatsApp was experimenting in its beta versions of iOS and Android with...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook dark mode reaches iOS and Android apps

The Facebook dark mode is now available for iOS and Android devices. Find out how to activate it. At last! Officially,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The best apps to track your habits

Currently, on Google Play, it is possible to find numerous applications whose objective is help us improve in different areas, whether it be to exercise more, to be more supportive or even to save money. Within this group, there are also apps that allow us to track our habits.

With them, we can keep track of, for example, what days we play sports, how many books we read, how much water we drink or something as simple as if we went up / down the stairs instead of taking the elevator. From there, we will have it easier to abandon bad habits and enhance good ones. Here are a few free alternatives for this purpose

Fabulous: Motivate me!

Fabulous

This app, with an average score of 4.5 and more than 5 million downloads to its credit, not only allows you to track your habits but also gives you the possibility to set smart and healthy routines and goals. It has several training programs (including one for weight loss) and a personal trainer, although some functions are paid.

Fabulous: Motivate me!

HabitHub

Habithub

Designed to record your habits and achieve your goals, the HabitHub app boasts an average score of 4.1 and 500,000 downloads. The free version allows the record up to five daily habits and offers reminders, cloud backup, sesi widgets and a series of motivating phrases. There is a premium paid version with unlimited habit registration and more features.

HabitHub – Habit tracker & Goal tracker motivation

Habitica

Habitica

A few years ago, HabitRPG completely redesigned their app and renamed it Habitica; Since then, it has exceeded one million downloads and has an average rating of 4.3. Its secret is that it raises us live our life like it’s a game to motivate us while we organize ourselves. Just enter your habits, your daily goals and your to-do list, and create your own character. As you complete the tasks, you will level up and unlock armor, pets, abilities, and even missions.

Habitica: Gamify your Tasks

Quitzilla: Give up bad habits

Quitzilla

An average rating of 4.8 and over a million downloads support this app designed for monitor your bad habits or addictions and analyze them in order to leave them behind. It doesn’t matter if you want to quit smoking, consume less alcohol or reduce the time you spend on video games, Quitzilla shows you your time of abstinence and the money you have saved in it, at the same time that it offers you motivating phrases and a system of rewards and achievement trophies.

Quitzilla: Give up bad habits

Goal Tracker and Habit List

Tracker

Inspired by Jerry Seinfeld’s productivity secret, this app boasts being simple and free, no in-app purchases or ads, which has helped him to exceed one million downloads and achieve an average score of 4.6. Its function, basically, is to monitor your habits daily and then check your weekly and monthly progress. It includes widgets and allows to export the data to Google Drive, Dropbox and / or local storage.

Goal Tracker and Habit List

Loop – Habit Analyzer

Loop

A 4.6 is the note of the Loop Habit Analyzer, which has also exceeded one million downloads on Google Play. Their goal is to help you create and maintain good habits, allowing you to achieve your long-term goals. To do this, it offers individual reminders of each habit, as well as highly detailed graphs and statistics that show how your habits improve over time. It is open source and does not include advertising.

Loop – Habit Analyzer

More Articles Like This

Xiaomi puts on sale a smart mattress that will help you rest better

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
Wireless technologies are revolutionizing everything and, right now, any product, appliance, gadget or old appliance is likely to come to life and intelligence...
Read more

Which animal do you see in this image of a simple nebula?

Space tech Brian Adam -
This is an image of the Carina Nebula, in which only dust, ionized gases and stars can be observed. However, many see us in...
Read more

This new AI is able to identify unexploded bombs from the Vietnam War

Artificial Intelligence Brian Adam -
Using artificial intelligence, a team of researchers calculated the number of possible unexploded bombs from the Vietnam War. The new method has increased the...
Read more

AirPods Pro in super offer on eBay: they cost less than 200 Euros!

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
Super eBay offers for AirPods Pro. In fact, Apple's in-ear wireless headphones are available at one of the lowest prices on the web and...
Read more

How to use your PC and enter Windows if the keyboard doesn’t work

How to? Brian Adam -
If you have a startup password when you open your computer, you know that you have to enter it every time you turn it...
Read more

LG OLED 55-inch TV with soundbar as a gift on Amazon for TV Week

Electronics Brian Adam -
As we got to report this morning, Amazon TV Week has officially started. Jeff Bezos' shop is proposing many offers on televisions of famous...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY