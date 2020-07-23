The best apps to create task lists on Android

Currently, Google offers you different options to create task lists and projects, from Google Calendar to Gmail, through the Google Assistant itself. But without a doubt, the two applications par excellence for that function are Google Tasks and Google Keep.

Precisely with them is how we started this compilation. In it, we bring together what, in our opinion, are the best applications that exist on Google Play to help us organize our time creating to-do lists, whether they are from work or our personal projects. If you know any other that is essential for you, do not forget to tell us in the comments.

Google Tasks

This minimalist design app landed in 2018 and quickly became one of the simplest applications to record the tasks that we have pending. It allows adding subtasks within these tasks, as well as adding basic details such as date, time and more. It also stands out for its complete integration with Gmail and Google Calendar.

Google Keep

The Google Notes application, which is part of the Android application package, is also one of the best task managers, although it has certain limitations for professional teamwork. When you open a new card in Google Keep, it offers the option to add checkboxes, colour labels, annotations by hand, subtasks and many more options. Special mention for the option of reminders according to location, which alerts us when we arrive at a specific place.

TodoIst

In addition to organizing tasks, Todoist allows you to set reminders and due dates (periodic and punctual), collaborate with others on projects by assigning tasks and setting priority levels. It also includes a widget for the lock screen, a shortcut for the ‘Add fast’ feature and notifications. It is compatible with Google Assistant and smartwatches. Offer in-app purchases.

Asana

This famous app -free and without ads- allows you to create projects for organize your tasks in lists or panels. It offers the option of adding delivery dates, managers, followers, details, comments and files. It also includes a widget, quick responses, and inbox notifications.

Any.DO

Among other things, it allows you to have the entire list of tasks, tasks, reminders, calendar and calendar always synchronized. Highlights the possibility of share lists between family or colleagues as well as the option to create voice reminders and integration with other calendar and task apps, including the Google Assistant and Alexa. You can also add sub-tasks, notes and attached files.

Trello

With Trello you can create boards to organize any project you are working on and use them alone or invite colleagues, friends and family to collaborate. You can also customize workflows, add to-do lists on cards, and attach files from Google Drive and Dropbox. It has an app for Android Wear, so you can respond to comments from the watch.

To Do List (SplenDO)

SplenDO acts as a smart to-do list for the day to day and, among other functions, includes widgets for the home screen, smart notifications, the possibility to add tasks by voice and bidirectional synchronization with Google Tasks. It’s free, but it includes ads and offers in-app purchases.

Microsoft To Do

In addition to its multiple customization options (including a dark mode and colour-coded lists), this free proposal from Microsoft – with which it replaced Wunderlist – stands out because it allows you to share lists and tasks with your friends, family and colleagues, dividing them into steps and establishing due dates and unique or periodic notices. It is also possible to attach files of up to 25 MB and synchronize tasks with Outlook.

Evernote

Although it is designed to take notes, this app also allows you to add pending tasks, photos, images, web pages, audios and even scan handwritten text, printed documents and business cards. Plus, you can create personal reminders and checklists, attach Microsoft Office documents and PDF files, plan events, and share all your notes and tasks for teamwork.