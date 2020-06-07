Tech NewsAppsHow to?
The best applications and software to create virtual Lego constructions

By Brian Adam
The best applications and software to create virtual Lego constructionsWhether you’re a big fan of LEGO constructions As if this Christmas you have been given a set and you are starting this exciting world, the fun does not end in the physical world but in the virtual one we can give free rein to our imagination and create unique LEGO figures in a virtual way so that later we can even convert them actually with instructions included.

Take note of the best applications and software with which to design and build LEGO pieces in a virtual way.

Studio 2.0

The most complete program of all, both for possibilities and for the elements it includes is Studio 2. In it, we can design LEGO toys and stages using any of its pieces. The system takes care of analyze design stability made so that it can be built later in a real way.

We have integration with BrickLink to order the parts we need online, as well as an instruction generator. It is available for both Mac and Windows. Is gratuitous and open source.

Studio Stability Check

LeoCAD

Halfway between a 3D design program and a LEGO toy maker. With a base of more than 4,000 LEGO pieces that we can drag and drop to build what we want, without limit and being able to change the color of the pieces at any time. It is also compatible with LDR and MPD files, both in import and export. It also supports creating the building instructions of the designs that we have imagined.

LeoCAD is free and available for both Mac, Windows and Linux.

Sweeper

LEGO Digital Designer

It is the official LEGO software, available for free download from the web. Valid for Windows and Mac. With this tool, we can Create LEGO layouts in 3D settings easily. We can choose between all the pieces in the company’s official catalogue, filtering in numerous ways. We also have templates so you don’t have to start from scratch.

Capture1

BlockCAD

Also free but only available to download in Windows, BlockCAD is a less ambitious and complete tool than the previous ones, but just as fun to use and with the LEGO pieces as a starting point to build any object that our imagination wants.

Bcsplash

Bricksmith

This software is available exclusively for Mac computers. Bricksmith is based on LDraw libraries It works by dragging and dropping pieces and we can generate a step by step with the instructions to build our creations. It has a curious addition to creating LEGO Minifigures.

Screenshot

LDCad

Other basic software that allows edit LDraw files With LEGO models created by fans from all over the world is LDCad. In this case we can download it for free for both Linux and Windows.

Screenshot01

Mecabricks

The online option to design and build virtual toys and LEGO creations, for those who prefer it, is called Mecabricks. It works in any browser, so we can use it even on a tablet. And if you are very creative, this program has a very interesting addition: render creations in images. Addictive is little.

Mecabricks Com 960 887 Full

