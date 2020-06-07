MobileAndroidTech NewsReviewsPhone Reviews
The best Android smartphones under 200 euros in June 2020

By Brian Adam
The Android smartphone market under 200 euros is quite flourishing in this period: let’s analyze all the outputs together.

special The best Android smartphones under 200 euros in June 2020

Now we can say it officially: we are in the middle of 2020. June has officially arrived and the time has come to draw conclusions on the most deserving Android smartphones. This week we focus on the devices of the range around 200 euros. The last period has reserved us several interesting releases, from Realme 6 to Redmi Note 9. Not to mention the myriad of models announced, from Sony Xperia L4 to Huawei P Smart 2020. This without counting the rumours about the upcoming arrival of the interesting Redmi 9. In short, even this month there is a lot to analyze. Let’s go and do some order in this mess of new releases, reminding you that the prices taken into consideration are only those of Amazon Italy or the official websites of the manufacturers.

Realme 6

We make a small tear to the rule, but it is definitely worth it. Realme 6 is sold at a price of 209.99 euros through resellers (4 / 64GB). A cost slightly higher than 200 euros, but we can safely consider it in this range since it would not make much sense to advise you to take a Realme 5 Pro which costs 195 euros through retailers (4 / 128GB) and lacks the display with 90 Hz refresh rate, presents instead of on Realme 6. This is a very important strength, given that the fluidity offered by this display is difficult to find in the price range around 200 euros. For the rest, the performances are not bad at all, the software is complete, in the package there is a 30W charger and there is a triple slot, which allows you to simultaneously insert two nanoSIM and a microSD for memory expansion. Too bad only for some photographic burrs, as well as for autonomy, not exactly the best. In any case, Realme 6 is one of the best solutions in this price range.

Redmi Note 9 / Redmi Note 9S

The series of Redmi Note 9 devices proved to be very interesting since it led Xiaomi to launch devices that fall within the range of under 200 euros after the “criticisms” received for the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro range. We have had the opportunity to test properly the “basic variant” of Redmi Note 9, the 3 / 64GB one that is sold for € 199.90 on Amazon Italy (the effective availability on this store is starting from June 10, 2020). The device convinced us from different points of view, from the excellent screen to the photographic sector that does not disappoint expectations, passing through exceptional autonomy, for good design and for a complete software sector. The connectivity department, which includes NFC and 3.5 mm audio jack for headphones, is also not bad. For more information, we advise you to consult our review of Redmi Note 9. Too bad only for the uninspiring performances and for some other smudging (like some not exactly pleasant contrasts that are created when the display brightness is maximized). For the rest, Redmi Note 9 is certainly an interesting solution, thanks to its excellent quality/price ratio. For those who don’t need NFC but want better performance, there is Redmi Note 9s, a smartphone that costs 199 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (4 / 64GB).

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Despite the release of the Redmi Note 9 range, many still think that the best smartphone in the Redmi Note range in this range is Redmi Note 8 Pro. We have seen that Redmi Note 9 has NFC but does not have the performance of the better, while Redmi Note 9S performs well but lacks NFC. Well, Redmi Note 8 Pro has both features. Although not exactly the most powerful device in this price range, its MediaTek Helio G90T SoC and its 6GB of RAM are able to overcome the configurations of the other two smartphones mentioned. Not even the price is so bad, given that Redmi Note 8 Pro is sold for 196 euros on the official website (6 / 64GB). In addition to this, the autonomy is still good (4500 mAh battery), the constructive solidity does not disappoint the expectations and the connectivity sector is complete NFC, 3.5mm audio jack for headphones, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi ac. For more information on the technical characteristics, we invite you to consult our news dedicated to Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Too bad only for a photographic sector in the average and for the screen that can not compete with that of other devices in this price range. In short, even today Redmi Note 8 Pro could be a valid solution: it does not seem to be a coincidence that Xiaomi has left it in plain sight on the page dedicated to Redmi Note 9 Pro (the successor that starts from € 269.90).

Market choice: Redmi Note 8 / Redmi 8

The Italians once again confirm their appreciation for Xiaomi / Redmi smartphones in this price range. Indeed, the first two best-selling devices According to the ranking of Amazon’s Bestseller smartphones, they are Redmi Note 8 and Redmi 8. The first has been at the top for months: it is the Global variant with support for the 20 bands of the smartphone, the one without NFC. Despite this lack, the Italians are getting convinced by the price of just 150 euros through retailers on Amazon Italy (4 / 64GB). On the other hand, the strengths are interesting, from good constructive solidity to the excellent screen, passing through a complete software sector, a good camera and autonomy that does not disappoint expectations. For those who want NFC, the Redmi Note 8T variant has arrived in Italy, which features this chip and some other small differences. In this case, the price rises to 158 euros through retailers on Amazon Italy (4 / 64GB). In short, given the little price difference, it may be worth focusing on the latter. As for Redmi 8, we are talking about a smartphone that focuses heavily on the 5000 mAh battery. It is a model designed for those who do not have particular needs, which attracts users very much due to its cost of just 129 euros through retailers on Amazon Italy (4 / 64GB).

Upcoming Arrivals and Announcements: From Sony Xperia L4 to Redmi 9

At the beginning, we warned you: the announcements of the last few weeks have been many in this price range. It starts from Sony Xperia L4, a smartphone that focuses heavily on the cinematic aspect ratio 21: 9. The price is set at 199 euros on the official website. At the same cost (90 cents more) he recently arrived in Italy Realme 6s, a device we talked about in more detail in the announcement news. Then there are the new “pupils” of Alcatel: Alcatel 3X is Alcatel 1SE, sold in Italy respectively at a starting price of 169 euros and 109.90 euros. For more information, please refer to this press release. Always remaining in the area dedicated to those who have no particular needs, we find Huawei Y6P is Huawei Y5P, which cost € 159.90 and € 109.90 respectively. More details in this press release.

The most “prolific” group in recent months, despite the ban, was definitely the Huawei / Honor one. In fact, in addition to the two devices mentioned above, they also arrived Huawei P Smart 2020 (more details here), Huawei P40 Lite E (refer to the announcement news for more information) e Honor 9X Lite (here we have explained everything). In short, certainly the new models to look at are not lacking. However, we cannot unbalance ourselves in this regard, given that, for obvious reasons related to the timing, we have not been able to test them properly. In any case, it is always good to stay updated also on the release: maybe you could find interesting models that have gone a little “in the background”.

Turning to smartphones coming soon in this range, surely the name that is most catalyzing the attention of fans is that of Redmi 9, successor of that Redmi 8 among the most purchased smartphones on Amazon Italy, which recently showed up in the first alleged real photos. There are rumors of a possible starting price, at the exchange rate, of around 125 euros. According to the latest rumors, the announcement date should be June 25, 2020 and the device should mount a 5020 mAh battery. We’ll see: surely Redmi 9 could be a good model for the under 200 euro range.

