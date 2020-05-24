The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

There is just over a month left for the arrival of summer and the days are getting very hot, not only from the point of view of the temperature but also of the announcements in the smartphone field. During the past few weeks the range between 300 euros and 500 euros thanks to the arrival of devices such as Realme 6 Pro, the drop in price of smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and the announcement of models of the caliber of POCO F2 Pro has given a show. Furthermore, according to rumors, it should soon arrive also Google Pixel 4a. In short, we are talking about a truly “fiery” May 2020. Let’s go to see together which are the most valid smartphones of this month, reminding you that the prices taken into consideration are only those of Amazon Italy and the official sites of the manufacturers.

Realme 6 Pro

The main “new entry” in this month’s ranking is Realme 6 Pro, a smartphone that is convincing critics. Its main strengths are to be found in the excellent autonomy, in the fast 30W recharge, in the display with 90 Hz refresh rate, in the cameras that all in all do not disappoint expectations, in the complete connectivity sector (there are NFC, USB Type-C and audio jack for headphones) and in the renewed software (the Realme UI fixes many aspects that were criticized to the previous ColorOS ). For more details on the data sheet, we advise you to consult our announcement of Realme 6 Pro.

In any case, we are not faced with a perfect smartphone. Its performance falls only within the average of the price range (if you want to aim higher, you have to go to Realme X2 Pro, which costs about 50 euros more), there is some flaw on the video and night photo side and the price is soared compared to Realme 5 Pro. In fact, the latter cost 229 euros at launch, while Realme 6 Pro is available at a price of 349.99 euros on Amazon Italy (8 / 128GB, availability is from 18 May 2020) . We are testing the smartphone thoroughly these days and the review will arrive shortly, but we can already tell you that it is one of the most valid devices in this price range.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Landed in our country at the end of 2019, Xiaomi Mi Note 10 is a device that has stood out above all thanks to its photographic sector, which has a 108MP main sensor. On the other hand, the latter is certainly among the major strengths of the device. However, the smartphone also has other strengths, from excellent autonomy to a good screen, passing through the complete connectivity sector (NFC, audio jack and USB Type-C are present). For all the details of the case regarding the technical characteristics, we advise you to consult our news dedicated to Xiaomi Mi Note 10.

However, there are some aspects that have made some users turn up their noses. Among these, we find performance not exactly at the top of the price range and some flaws on the software side. In any case, it is nothing transcendental. One of the most interesting aspects related to Mi Note 10 is its drop in price. Originally launched at 599 euros, in a few months the device has come to cost 399 euros on Amazon Italy (6 / 128GB). In short, Xiaomi Mi Note 10 is an interesting smartphone and at this price it could appeal to even more people. Definitely a model to keep an eye on.

Realme X2 Pro

We have already mentioned it in the chapter dedicated to Realme 6 Pro: Realme X2 Pro is a smartphone that has above average performance in the price range (also thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor). According to many it has very few rivals under 500 euros and, in fact, it is a device that has very few flaws. At launch, one of the biggest criticisms of the device was the customization of ColorOS software. However, the smartphone has now received Android 10-based Realme UI, so some users have had to change their mind. The gaps related to non-expandable memory and not exactly “feather” weight, however, remain, but these are aspects on which a certain type of user turns a blind eye without too many problems. For a detailed analysis of the device, we advise you to consult our review of Realme X2 Pro.

We summarize below its main strengths: in addition to the excellent performance, we find a quick charge of 50W, an excellent screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a good photographic sector (not at the level of the top cameraphone but not bad for this range of price), an autonomy that does not disappoint expectations and excellent constructive solidity.

As for the connectivity department, everything is in place, from the NFC to the 3.5 mm audio jack for headphones, via the USB Type-C port. Realme X2 Pro is currently sold for € 419 on Amazon Italy (8 / 128GB).

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite

Arrived in early 2020, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is a smartphone that has made a name for itself because of its being a medium range with the nib. The iconic S Pen is supplied, making it immediately clear that it is a device from the Galaxy Note range. In addition to this peculiar feature, which can undoubtedly appeal to a certain type of people, the smartphone gives its best in the good display, in the complete connectivity sector (there are NFC, USB Type-C and audio jack for headphones), in the solid software experience, in the excellent constructive solidity and in the camera that does not disappoint the expectations. For more information, we invite you to take a look at our review of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

For the rest, the main flaws are found in a weight that is not exactly the lowest, in the performance that they cannot stand out and in the autonomy that it manages to bring in the evening, even if with a little effort. One of the biggest criticisms of Galaxy Note 10 Lite at launch concerned its list price, equal to 629 euros, a cost that has dropped significantly over the months and has now come under 500 euros. In our view, this is the band in which the device fits well. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is currently sold for € 479 on Amazon Italy through resellers (6 / 128GB). In case you don’t care about the nib, we point out that there is also another interesting smartphone that has suffered an excellent price drop. We refer to Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, which is sold for € 499 on Amazon Italy through resellers (8 / 128GB).

Market choice: Samsung Galaxy A71

Landed in our country in early 2020, Samsung Galaxy A71 is an interesting device, which is particularly convincing the Italians, according to the ranking of Amazon Bestsellers smartphones. Its strengths lie in good autonomy, in an excellent connectivity department (complete with NFC, 3.5 mm audio jack for headphones and triple Dual SIM + microSD slot) and in a photographic sector that does not disappoint expectations . There are, however, several flaws, from the performance not exactly at the top to some burrs related to the speed of the release sensors. For the rest, several users have criticized the launch price, given that Samsung had decided to launch the device at 479.90 euros, a figure deemed too high by a part of the community. However, Samsung Galaxy A71 can now be purchased for 365 euros on Amazon Italy (6 / 128GB). This is probably the reason, in addition to the strength of the brand, which is pushing countrymen more to buy Galaxy A71.

Upcoming Arrivals: From POCO F2 Pro to Sony Xperia 10 II

The smartphone market will reserve us many new devices over the next few weeks. In particular, the expected smarthpone has been announced for a few days LITTLE F2 Pro, which is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and is sold starting from 499 euros (6 / 128GB). Precise details on the cost and availability in Italy have not yet been disclosed, but soon we should know more and the price should not deviate too much from that announced at the presentation event. Very interesting too Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom, which should have a starting cost of 349 euros and be similar to Mi 10 Youth Edition (announced in China). Moving on, many details have recently leaked about Google Pixel 4a, device that is expected to have a starting price of $ 399 and be announced on June 3, 2020. We’ll see.

Returning to the previously announced devices, May 22 2020 will be the day of the launch of OPPO Find X2 Lite, smartphone that has 5G support and is sold at a price of 499.99 euros. We have been trying it for a while now and the review is about to arrive on these pages. In the meantime, you can consult our article on first impressions related to Find X2 Lite (we have already reviewed its “big brother”, or Find X2 Neo). Smartphones are not to be underestimated TCL 10 5G is Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, who will try to bring 5G at a price below 400 euros. For more details on the Xiaomi solution, we refer you to our news dedicated to Mi 10 Lite 5G (availability should start from May 2020). As for TCL, the smartphone will also arrive TCL 10 Pro, which will be sold for € 499. For all the necessary information, we refer you to the dedicated news (in this case, there is talk of launch in the second quarter of 2020).

For the rest, he arrived in Italy Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite, which is sold at a starting price of 369.99 euros (6 / 64GB). Starting from 11 May 2020, its 6 / 128GB variant is sold for € 399.99 exclusively through Vodafone. For all the details, we refer you to the launch news. Another device to consider is Huawei P40 Lite 5G. It is a smartphone without Google services but with support for 5G which is sold for € 399.90 (6 / 128GB, availability is from 29 May 2020). For more information, we advise you to consult our dedicated news. Also not to be underestimated Sony Xperia 10 II, which is sold for 369 euros in our country. We don’t have precise information about availability, but it shouldn’t be missing much. If you are interested in the device, we advise you to consult the announcement news.