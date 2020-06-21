The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in June 2020

June 2020 is flying and we have already arrived on the third Sunday of the month. We will soon enter the second half of the year and it is, therefore, time to draw conclusions on the first six months. This time, the focus is placed on the Android devices that fall under the range between 300 and 500 euros. The last few weeks have seen the arrival of several interesting devices, from Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, which opens the way to the new “cheap” 5G devices, to Realme X3 SuperZoom. In short, the smartphones to be analyzed are not lacking even this week. Let’s go then to see what are the most interesting solutions in this range, reminding you that the prices taken into consideration are only those of Amazon Italy and the official sites of the manufacturers.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G

The last period is starting an interesting trend. In fact, several manufacturers are “challenging” those who make it least expensive 5G smartphone on the market. In fact, for the moment all the devices of this type that we have seen are sold at a price of around 400 euros. Among these models, the most interesting is Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, which is sold at a price of 365 euros on Amazon Italy (6 / 64GB). In our view, it is the most balanced smartphone, given the good performance, the excellent autonomy, the display that does not disappoint expectations and the complete connectivity compartment (which includes NFC, 5G, 3.5 mm audio jack and USB Type-C port). Too bad only for a few flaws in terms of cameras and some other burrs, but the strengths are much more important than the weak ones. We are testing it properly these days and the full review will be out soon on these pages, so stay tuned. In any case, we can tell you right now that it is one of the most valid devices in this price range.

Realme X3 SuperZoom

The smartphone of the Realme portfolio that convinces the most under 500 euros is Realme X3 SuperZoom. The device takes the good things done by its predecessor and takes it to the next level. In fact, this time the company has adopted a display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, capable of guaranteeing performance essentially equal to that of some top of the range. The other main strength, as can be seen from the name of the device, is the photographic sector, which can achieve a 60x digital zoom. In fact, the latter looks more like a marketing “gimmick” than a really useful feature (given the quality not the best at 60x), but surely the cameras of Realme X3 SuperZoom are more than good. The connectivity compartment is quite complete, although 5G and audio jack for headphones are missing. The main flaws are to be found in the IPS display (and not AMOLED), in construction quality, not the best and in autonomy that suffers a little from the high refresh rate of the screen (you can improve it by “playing” with the settings ).

In any case, we can consider the smartphone as a worthy heir to the much appreciated Realme X2 Pro. Realme X3 SuperZoom is sold at a price of 499.99 euros on Amazon Italy (12 / 256GB). Despite being an excellent model, if you have 100 euros more it is perhaps better to bet on another device, as you can read in our review of Realme X50 Pro 5G (which starts from 599.90 euros, has an AMOLED display, supports 5G and has many other interesting features). In our view, the latter is the most successful device in Realme’s 2020 lineup (at least to date).

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

If you are the type of user who is not very interested in 5G and particularly high performance but appreciates the details, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite could do it for you. It is in fact a different device, which finds its peculiar characteristic in the nib. The price includes the S Pen, the one that accompanies the devices of the Galaxy Note range. This is an aspect that has always attracted a certain type of audience. In any case, the strengths are also others, from the good screen to the complete connectivity compartment (NFC, USB Type-C and audio jack for headphones are present), passing through the solid software experience, for the excellent construction solidity and for the photographic sector that does not disappoint expectations. For all the details of the case, we advise you to consult our review of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

If you are wondering what are the flaws of this device, you must know that it has a weight that is not exactly the most contained, of performances that cannot reach the levels of other smartphones mentioned in this ranking and of autonomy that sometimes comes a little hard in the evening. Beyond this, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is a smartphone a little different from those that are usually found in this range and is sold at 428 euros on Amazon Italy through retailers (6 / 128GB).

Realme X2 Pro

Yes, we know: probably some of you are wondering how many Realme smartphones are in this price range. In reality, each of them is able to cut its own space, given the cost differences. Realme X2 Pro, which we can define, in a sense, as the predecessor of the aforementioned Realme X3 SuperZoom, is sold at 415 euros on Amazon Italy (8 / 128GB), therefore practically 85 euros less than its successor. It is a device that has performances above the average of the price range (thanks also to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor), a good software sector (received the Realme UI based on Android 10), a fast 50W recharge, an excellent screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a good photographic sector, an autonomy that does not disappoint expectations and excellent constructive solidity.

Too bad only for the non-expandable memory and for weight not exactly “feather”, but it is a valid smartphone, as you can read in our review of Realme X2 Pro. As for the connectivity department, everything is in place, from the ‘NFC to the 3.5mm audio jack for headphones, via the USB Type-C port. We prefer it to Realme 6 Pro, which is sold at a lower price of about 60 euros but has several important sacrifices compared to this Realme X2 Pro (especially on the performance side).

Market choice: Samsung Galaxy A71

Arrived in Italy in early 2020, Samsung Galaxy A71 is a smartphone that has proven to be able to convince many people, given that it is the best-selling device according to Amazon’s Bestseller smartphone ranking (at the time of writing, we remind you that these data update hour by hour). The device gives its best in good autonomy, in excellent connectivity department (which includes NFC, 3.5 mm audio jack for headphones and triple Dual SIM + microSD slot) and in the photographic sector that does not disappoint expectations.

Too bad only for performance not exactly at the top and for some burrs related to the speed of the release sensors. For the rest, surely Samsung Galaxy A71 can be an interesting solution for those who do not have particular performance needs, even in the face of its price of 355 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (6 / 128GB).

Upcoming Arrivals and Announcements: From Google Pixel 4a to Motorola Moto G Pro

If you think that the solutions we have included among our recommendations are the only interesting ones in this price range, you are wrong. A device of the calibre of Google Pixel 4a, which is expected to have a starting price of 399/350 dollars and lately is at the centre of a shower of rumour and leak. The interest of fans is sky high and there are rumours of an announcement in July 2020. We will see.

Turning to the devices already announced, we can only advise you to keep an eye on OPPO Find X2 Lite, smartphone sold at a price of 499.99 euros. Find all the details of the case in our review of OPPO Find X2 Lite.

They are not to be underestimated TCL 10 5G is TCL 10 Pro, two devices that have a price less than 500 euros. For all the details of the case, we refer you to the announcement news. As for Xiaomi, we must not forget about Note me 10 Lite, which has a starting cost of 369.99 euros (6 / 64GB). For more information, please refer to the launch news. Don’t even forget to take a look at Huawei P40 Lite 5G, device without Google services that costs 399.90 euros (6 / 128GB). A review of this device will also soon arrive on these pages.

Finally, it is worth mentioning LITTLE F2 Pro, a very valid smartphone that for a short time was discounted at 499 euros (but its list price is higher, so we decided not to include it in this ranking as a “competing” device). For further details, we refer you to the announcement news. Also not to be underestimated Sony Xperia 10 II (here more details), OPPO A91 (more information here) e Motorola Moto G Pro (here we have explained everything), other devices that cost less than 500 euros that you might want to take a look at in case you are interested in making a purchase in this price range.