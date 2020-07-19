The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in July 2020

2020 is the year of “5G democratization”. If you have not followed the news in the smartphone field in the last period, you must know that in the range between 300 and 500 euros, more precisely around 400 euros, the manufacturers are “challenging” each other to be able to put the best smartphone on the market 5G that does not cost an eye of the head. In recent weeks we have seen all the colors, just think upon arrival of devices such as Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, Huawei P40 Lite 5G, Realme X50 5G, Motorola Moto G 5G Plus and TCL 10 5G. However, the news certainly does not end here, as smartphones of the caliber of are about to arrive OnePlus Nord and Google Pixel 4a. In short, the devices to be analyzed are certainly not lacking. So let’s go find out most valid Android smartphones in the aforementioned range, reminding you that the prices taken into consideration are only those of Amazon Italy and the official websites of the various manufacturers.

Realme X50 5G

Without too much warning, in early July 2020 Realme brought the Realme X50 5G smartphone to Italy, a device designed to compete in the “battle to democratize 5G” described above. As can be seen from the name, this medium-range tries to bring the experience of the Pro variant into a lower price range. However, contrary to what one might think, steps are also being taken. In fact, Realme wanted to play the card here 120 Hz display (the Pro model “stops” at 90 Hz). From a certain point of view, it is a winning choice, given that the panel and its fluidity are excellent, but on the other, the autonomy is affected (which is not bad but always keeping the 120 Hz active is not the best). You can read in detail what we think about this device in our review of Realme X50 5G.

In any case, in addition to the 120 Hz IPS display, the smartphone finds its major strengths in a good performance, in the complete software sector and in the 30W fast charge. Too bad only for the lack of the audio jack for headphones, for the inability to expand the memory and for the photographic sector only in the media. For the rest, the connectivity sector is complete, between 5G and NFC. The starting price is really interesting: 369.90 euros on the official website (6 / 128GB model) and it is really difficult to criticize Realme X50 5G in this context.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G

Always remaining confined within the “battle for 5G”, we find another worthy competitor, namely Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G. Among other things, the latter has recently undergone a significant drop in price, coming to cost around 305 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (6 / 64GB). We had already defined it as the best buy when it cost 369 euros, we can now say that it is even more than when we published our review of Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G.

It is a device that gives its best in a good performance, an autonomy that does not disappoint expectations, in the excellent screen and in the complete connectivity compartment (there is no lack of NFC, 5G, 3.5 mm audio jack and USB port Type-C).

The only flaws are at the level of night photos, inability to expand the memory, not the best design, the presence of some sporadic ads and especially in the standard screen refresh rate (60 Hz). In any case, surely Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G is one of the best devices in this price range, also considering the important drop suffered in recent weeks.

Realme X3 SuperZoom

If you have a budget above 300/400 euros and you don’t care about 5G (we know, at the moment it is more investment for the future, given the poor coverage in Italy), a smartphone that you should take into consideration is Realme X3 SuperZoom. Sold at 455 euros on Amazon Italy (12 / 256GB), the device convinces above all by the excellent performance guaranteed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, which we have already seen in several tops of the range in 2019. However, this is not the only strong point of the smartphone, given that we find a display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a photographic sector that does not disappoint expectations. The connectivity compartment is quite complete, even if 5G and audio jack for headphones are missing.

Too bad that the panel is an IPS (and not an AMOLED), that the build quality is not exactly the best and that the autonomy suffers a little from the high refresh rate. However, Realme X3 SuperZoom can be a good solution for those who want to aim for performance and believe that it is still too early for 5G.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

There are people who, in choosing a smartphone, do not look too much at the best-performing model or at the presence of 5G support, but simply at the fact that it is a solid device and capable of making them “feel at home”. From this point of view, a good solution could be Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite. We are talking about a smartphone of a rather widespread brand in Italy. In addition, this model finds its peculiar characteristic in the nib, which can certainly appeal to a certain type of user. The main reasons to buy a Galaxy Note 10 Lite are the good screen, the complete connectivity compartment (NFC, USB Type-C and audio jack for headphones are present, 5G is missing instead), the classic Samsung software experience, the excellent constructive solidity and the photographic sector that does not disappoint expectations. If you need more information, please read our Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite review.

Unfortunately, the device loses a bit of appeal due to the weight not exactly of the most contained, the performance that cannot reach the levels of other smartphones and autonomy that sometimes struggles to arrive in the evening. However, those who love the Samsung experience could think about it at a price of 418 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (6 / 128GB).

Market choice: Samsung Galaxy A71

For some time now there has been no history in this price range: the best selling device according to the ranking of Amazon Bestsellers smartphones is Samsung Galaxy A71. On the other hand, the smartphone that arrived in Italy in early 2020 is able to guarantee good autonomy, an excellent connectivity department (which includes NFC, 3.5 mm audio jack for headphones and triple Dual SIM + microSD slot, instead of the 5G) and a photographic sector that does not disappoint expectations.

The flaws are not lacking, from the performance not the best to the relatively low speed of the release sensors. However, many people are feeling good at a price of 342 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (6 / 128GB).

Upcoming Arrivals and Announcements: From Motorola Moto G 5G Plus to OnePlus Nord

Taking into consideration the already announced smartphones, it is good to underline that there are other important competitors in the “struggle to democratize 5G”. Among them, we find TCL 10 5G is Huawei P40 Lite 5G. We have not yet had the opportunity to try the first one, but to find out more we advise you to consult the announcement news (the price is set at € 399.90 for Italy). As for the second, however, we are talking about a smartphone without Google services sold for € 399.90. If you want to know what we think about it, we recommend you to consult our review of Huawei P40 Lite 5G. It is not missing then Motorola Moto G 5G Plus, which we will be able to talk more about on these pages before long, or when the review will arrive. The price is set at 399 euros (we advise you to consult the announcement for more information). In addition, there is also Samsung Galaxy A51 5G, which is sold for € 479.90 (more information here).

Staying in the 5G area, but moving into the category of smartphones yet to be announced, we find the expected OnePlus Nord. In this case, there are rumours of a price lower than 500 euros and 5G support. We will see, surely we will know more shortly, given that the official announcement is scheduled for July 21, 2020.

In the meantime, we advise you to take a look at the advances made by Carl Pei. For the rest, in addition to the smartphones that we have already mentioned in recent months (such as Sony Xperia 10 II), fans are still waiting for the announcement of Google Pixel 4a, which should fall precisely in this price range. By the way, just a few days ago the smartphone leaked briefly on the Google Store, so it could finally be the right time. For the rest, we would like to mention two other models that you may wish to explore: Motorola Moto G Pro (349.99 euros) e LITTLE F2 Pro (which on Amazon is around 450 euros through resellers).