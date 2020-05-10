The best Android smartphones between 200 and 300 euros in May 2020

The world of smartphones does not want to stop even for dreams and is continuing to churn out models on models. The grafts of the last weeks in the range between 200 and 300 euros of the market are particularly interesting: just think of the arrival of devices such as Realme 6 and Motorola Moto G8 Power as well as the announcement of smartphones like Samsung Galaxy M21. In short, the news is not lacking also in this “episode” and the time has come, like every second Sunday of the month, to analyze this corner of the market. Small note: the prices taken into consideration are only those of Amazon Italy and the official websites of the respective manufacturers, so the so-called “street price” of the devices inserted may be different.

Realme 6

Realme continues to hit in the medium / low range of the market. The latest addition is Realme 6, a smartphone that finds its peculiar feature in the screen with 90 Hz refresh rate, a very difficult feature to find in this price range, which guarantees that extra fluidity that never hurts. In our view, it is one of the characteristics that can make the difference, that possibility from which you can no longer return after having tried it for a long time. For the rest, we are faced with a smartphone with performances that do not disappoint expectations, a renewed software sector (the Realme UI), a 30W fast charge, a complete connectivity department (triple-slot, NFC, USB Type-C and jack audio for headphones are present) and a camera that all in all manages to slightly exceed the average. For more details on the technical characteristics, we refer you to our dedicated news.

In any case, we are obviously not in front of a perfect device: the design and build quality make the nose a little twisted and the autonomy is not the best (it is the compromise to which you have to go down also because of the 90 screen Hz). In short, there are flaws that make it a product not exactly suitable for everyone, but Realme 6 is a valid smartphone that can clearly appeal to many users. The device is currently sold for 215 euros on Amazon Italy (4 / 64GB), which is not bad at all. However, if you want advice, perhaps focusing on the 8 / 128GB variant could be interesting, but there it is always 279 euros on Amazon.

Realme X2

Despite the launch of the Realme 6 range, of which we spoke earlier, Realme X2 is still a very interesting smartphone, also by virtue of its recent update to the Realme UI based on Android 10. It is a device that has convinced critics and audiences thanks to the excellent quality/price ratio.

Its main strengths are its good constructive solidity above-average performance, the photographic sector that does not disappoint expectations. the excellent screen and the complete connectivity compartment (there are NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, audio jack, USB Type-C and fast charging at 30W). For more information, we recommend that you take a look at our Realme X2 review. If you want to learn more about the latest software update, we also invite you to consult our test of the Realme UI.

Just the software customization (which was previously the ColorOS) was one of the most criticized aspects at the launch, but the company has worked hard on the interface and on the functionality and now we can say that this aspect can no longer be considered a flaw. However, the not exactly high speed of the fingerprint sensor integrated in the screen remains. Summing up, Realme X2 is a very interesting smartphone, also compared to its price of 298 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (8 / 128GB).

Xiaomi Mi 9T

If you are a fan of the smartphone world, surely you have already heard of Xiaomi Mi 9T, the iconic pop-up camera device which immediately convinced many Italians. The smartphone even sold out on its debut night in our country, so its success cannot be questioned in the least. A model that cannot remain outside our ranking, given its price of 273 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (6 / 64GB).

Xiaomi’s solution gives its best in the screen, in the granite autonomy, in the excellent constructive solidity and in the above-average performance. For all the necessary information, we invite you to consult our review of Xiaomi Mi 9T.

The only aspects worth mentioning are the non-expandable memory and the not exactly “feather” weight. As for the connectivity department, there is no shortage of NFC, USB Type-C port and 3.5 mm audio jack for headphones. It must be said that another interesting smartphone has recently been announced, namely Redmi Note 9S, which is already less than 200 euros on Amazon (we have not, therefore, included it in this guide, but it could be interesting).

Motorola Moto G8 Power

Another interesting “new entry” in this price range is Motorola Moto G8 Power, which arrived in Italy in early April 2020. It is a device that has some important limitations, from the absence of NFC to 5GHz Wi-Fi, passing through a photographic sector not exactly the best and only average performance. For this reason, we have been undecided for a while about its inclusion in this ranking. However, we are talking about a device that relies heavily on the 5000 mAh battery, able to guarantee autonomy certainly among the best that can be found on the market in this range. Do not miss the support for charging at 18W and also the USB Type-C port and the audio jack for headphones are present. Added to this is the usual Motorola stock software, seen by many as an asset.

In short, in a period when Huawei is a bit limited due to the ban, this Moto G8 Power can become an interesting solution for those who put autonomy in the foreground. The smartphone is currently sold for 235 euros on Amazon Italy (4 / 64GB), so the price is not bad at all.

Market choice: Samsung Galaxy A51

The successor of that Galaxy A50 that “bewitched” Europe in 2019, this smartphone is enjoying moderate success among Italians, given that it is in the first position regarding the range between 200 and 300 euros in the ranking of Bestseller devices on Amazon Italy. It is a device released a few months ago. Its history is interesting: Galaxy A51 was not received in the best way by critics, especially because of its list price of 379 euros, considered too high by many. However, with the passing of the weeks, its price has dropped, up to 279 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (4 / 128GB).

The main strengths of the smartphone are to be found in the excellent display, in the complete connectivity sector (NFC, audio jack for headphones and triple-slot, or Dual nanoSIM + microSD, are present) and in the software full of features. However, we are talking about a device that not everyone liked, given that it has below-average performance and a photographic sector that cannot quite convince. However, many people are feeling comfortable with this model and it is therefore right to give it space.

Upcoming Arrivals: Samsung Galaxy M21, Galaxy M31, Galaxy A41 and TCL 10L

As mentioned at the beginning, even in this period the world of smartphones continues to churn out new devices. In particular, in recent weeks the most productive company in this segment has been Samsung, which has unveiled/launched three new models. The smartphone that has had the most coverage in our country is Galaxy M21, device sold for 229 euros on Amazon Italy (4 / 64GB). The critics have not yet had the opportunity to test it properly and therefore we cannot unbalance each other, but its most interesting feature seems to be the 6000 mAh battery. In short, it could be an intriguing model for some users.

Italy is also about to arrive Samsung Galaxy M31, which is sold exclusively on Amazon at a cost of 279 euros (6 / 64GB). The launch in our country is scheduled for May 13, 2020. The battery is also 6000 mAh in this case, but we have an improved hardware sector in several ways, so the device could appeal to many.

In addition, an interesting device is Samsung Galaxy A41, a smartphone that will arrive in Europe, or at least in Holland, on May 25, 2020. We don’t know much about the availability of this device in our country, but the latest rumours speak of a possible price of 299 euros. Galaxy A41 has already been announced in Germany in early April 2020. For the rest, not to be underestimated too TCL 10L, a device that will be sold at 299 euros in Italy starting from the second quarter of 2020. For all the necessary information, we invite you to consult our dedicated news.