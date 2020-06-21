The beginning of an 'almost complete' solar eclipse in Pakistan

Karachi / Lahore: A solar eclipse has begun in Pakistan that will be "almost complete" in Karachi and Lahore, while a narrow strip passing through Balochistan, Upper Sindh and South Punjab will have a "total solar eclipse" and, contrary to popular belief, Only in these areas will it be as dark as evening during the day but that too for only a few minutes.

Such an "almost complete" solar eclipse is also called a "circular solar eclipse". Details of the current eclipse can be seen using the map on the "Time and Date" website:

It should be noted that this is the first eclipse of the year. The next eclipse will be on December 14, but it will only be visible in South America and South Africa.

The eclipse in Karachi will reach its peak at 10:59 a.m., during which 93.5% of the sun will be hidden behind the moon and 6.5% will remain bright. The eclipse in Karachi will end at 12:46 pm, so its duration will be 3 hours and 20 minutes.

The solar eclipse in Lahore will reach its peak at 11:26 a.m. during which 93.2% of the sun will be hidden behind the moon while 6.8% will remain bright. The duration of the eclipse in Lahore will be 3 hours 22 minutes while it will end at 1:10 pm.

Remember that during an 'almost complete' eclipse, although the sunlight will be significantly less than normal, it will still be a good sign that it cannot be called an evening or night scene at all. This will only happen in areas with a total solar eclipse for a few minutes when there will be a sunset-like scene.