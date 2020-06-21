Latest newsTop Stories
Updated:

The beginning of an 'almost complete' solar eclipse in Pakistan

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

A dark matter experiment finds something … but not what it was looking for

An experiment for dark matter research has finally announced that it has found something, but it is not what...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

The beginning of an 'almost complete' solar eclipse in Pakistan

Karachi / Lahore: A solar eclipse has begun in Pakistan that will be "almost complete" in Karachi and Lahore,...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

This 518 million year old arthropod is unlike any creature that exists today

Lo Xiaocaris luoi, a 518 million-year-old creature similar to a shrimp, he did not have a single "weapon" available,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

5 apps in addition to FaceApp with which you can transform your photos

There is something that nobody has told you about FaceApp and how it can use your information, so here...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam -

Google Play Store: Over 60 Android apps, games and themes as a gift today

Today Android Google Play Store gifts. The search engine shop, specifically, gives more 60 applications, games, themes, icons and customization...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam -

The Outer Worlds, Switch review

We analyze the latest Obsidian for Nintendo Switch and we clear the doubts about the port that Virtuos has...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

During an almost total solar eclipse, the sunlight will be significantly reduced, but there will be no sunset. (Photo: File)

Karachi / Lahore: A solar eclipse has begun in Pakistan that will be "almost complete" in Karachi and Lahore, while a narrow strip passing through Balochistan, Upper Sindh and South Punjab will have a "total solar eclipse" and, contrary to popular belief, Only in these areas will it be as dark as evening during the day but that too for only a few minutes.

Such an "almost complete" solar eclipse is also called a "circular solar eclipse". Details of the current eclipse can be seen using the map on the "Time and Date" website:

It should be noted that this is the first eclipse of the year. The next eclipse will be on December 14, but it will only be visible in South America and South Africa.

Also read this blog: Eclipses and the Power of Superstitions

The eclipse in Karachi will reach its peak at 10:59 a.m., during which 93.5% of the sun will be hidden behind the moon and 6.5% will remain bright. The eclipse in Karachi will end at 12:46 pm, so its duration will be 3 hours and 20 minutes.

The solar eclipse in Lahore will reach its peak at 11:26 a.m. during which 93.2% of the sun will be hidden behind the moon while 6.8% will remain bright. The duration of the eclipse in Lahore will be 3 hours 22 minutes while it will end at 1:10 pm.

Remember that during an 'almost complete' eclipse, although the sunlight will be significantly less than normal, it will still be a good sign that it cannot be called an evening or night scene at all. This will only happen in areas with a total solar eclipse for a few minutes when there will be a sunset-like scene.

More Articles Like This

The Iraqi artist presented the problems of the devastated country with famous cartoon characters

Top Stories Brian Adam -
Baghdad: The destruction and devastation of Iraq in modern times is a tragic event whose wounds have not healed to this day. On...
Read more

Our galaxy could contain 600 million Earth-like planets!

Top Stories Brian Adam -
British Columbia, Canada: Astronomers have calculated that only one out of every five stars like the Sun in our Milky Way galaxy could be...
Read more

Yellow in Botswana: more than 150 elephants killed in mysterious circumstances

Latest news Brian Adam -
Yellow in Botswana: More than 150 elephants have died in recent months under mysterious circumstances. Poaching and poisoning are excluded from the main culprits,...
Read more

How do mountains grow? New study tries to answer the question

Science Brian Adam -
Just like all life on Earth, even the mountains grow, in a process that can take billions of years. What are the factors driving...
Read more

China has released details of clashes with Indian troops in the Gulwan Valley

Latest news Brian Adam -
Beijing: China has sent troops to the Gwalior Valley Details of the clashes have been released. China has released details of clashes with Indian troops...
Read more

Five incredible creatures that inhabit the depths of the sea

Top Stories Brian Adam -
The creatures that populate the Earth are really strange, but those that inhabit the sea depths are even more strange. The mystery has always fascinated...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY