The autopilot of a Tesla Model 3 collides with a truck in broad daylight

Every month we bring news about how the system that decides each action carried out by the Tesla autopilot mode is refined with new achievements that allow you to identify everything that happens on the road. A cone under construction, a traffic light in the middle of a street and even pedestrians, who are identified and avoided as it should be.

So that these images that have appeared about an accident in Taiwan seem inexplicable Because you can see how a Tesla Model 3, driving in the fastest lane, doesn’t take its foot off the gas until it crashes into a truck that is overturned on the road and occupying two lanes. This was at least started by the protagonists, who affirm that the electric car was circulating with the autopilot system at that time.

Collides without hesitation

If you do a review of the images, you can clearly see how the vehicle is not able to see the obstacle at any time right in front of you. It is not known whether it will be a matter of size, or shape and colour, that the computer that manages the self-driving not only does not slow down or seeks to change lanes, but ends up stopping only after the collision.

rear better quality pic.twitter.com/myiBNmQdx9 — Fred Lambert is never getting his Roadster 🐓 (@jsin86524368) June 1, 2020

Luckily, the area it collides with is load-bearing, which appears to be a fairly thin and thin, brittle coating, which would have alleviated the impact quite a bit. Anyway, it’s funny how the one who looks like the truck driver, who is standing on the platform, sees the car coming and does not believe that it does not slow down at any time. Only in the moments before impact, it is appreciated that the driver of the Tesla takes command and brakes as much as he can, due to the white smoke that comes out of his wheels.

The circumstances surrounding this accident are strange and the company’s engineers will have to investigate what happened to understand how your vehicle was unable to detect such a large obstacle, crossed in the middle of the highway and occupying two entire lanes. That it was not incapable of detecting it in broad daylight and without a single adverse meteorological impediment. The clearest day could not be, so it allowed a long-range vision of many meters.

Undoubtedly, events like this are a setback for those intentions of Elon Musk who, since last year, has been determined to lead autonomous driving complete your vehicles. Would you trust her seeing images like these?