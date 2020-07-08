The ASUS ROG Phone 3 will be unveiled on July 22 and will be the first to mount the Snapdragon 865+

Today, Qualcomm has confirmed the existence of its new high-end processor. The Snapdragon 865+ has been made official showing a clock speed that exceeds 3GHz for the first time in the history of mobile phones, and different features that, according to its manufacturer, make it ideal for squeezing games to the maximum. It only remains for a mobile to release it and looks like it is going to be ASUS.

The oriental manufacturer has already announced the presentation date of its next ‘gaming’ phone, the third generation of ROG phones. The ASUS ROG Phone 3 will be unveiled in India on July 22Although it will surely be a mobile that will travel the international circuit to make stops in all the usual markets. And many of its features, if not practically all, have already been leaked before.

This would be the ASUS ROG Phone 3

According to the brand itself, the new ROG Phone 3 will be the phone in charge of releasing the new Snapdragon 865+ from Qualcomm, and they have made it known in the invitation that has accompanied the announcement. But in addition to the processor, other features have been previously filtered and help us to draw a phone that would come with three RAM options and three internal memory, reaching a maximum of 16GB / 512GB. The other two options would be, namely 8GB / 128GB and 12GB / 256GB, with LPDDR5 and UFS 3.0.

On the screen we would have a 6.59-inch OLED with a 19.5: 9 ratio and FullHD + resolution, which would leave us 2,340 x 1,080 pixels with a refresh rate of 144Hz, thus matching the latest model of Nubia at the forefront of the market, and with 240Hz of refreshment for the touch panel. The screen would have a contrast of 10,000: 1 and would come protected by Gorilla Glass 6.

The first to mount the Snapdragon 865+, the second to offer 144Hz refresh rate

As for cameras, the leaks speak of four rear sensors. A primary one, 64 megapixels, a secondary one with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a third sensor with a macro lens and a fourth sensor for depth readings. As for the front, a single 13-megapixel camera would complete the team along with a dual set of speakers to close the multimedia experience.

The ASUS ROG Phone 3 has previously revealed its battery of 5,800 mAh with 30W fast charge, and its Android 10 running under ROG UI, the layer of its manufacturer. The phone would be a Dual SIM with 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC chip and USB Type-C, as well as having a headphone jack and a fingerprint reader embedded in the screen. The dimensions? They have also been filtered: 171 x 78 x 9.85 mm with 240 grams of weight. The beast will arrive on July 22.