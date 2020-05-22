The ASTI is pleased to recommend to its members to work on the proposed Leaving Certificate marking system this year.

The ASTI Association of Secondary Teachers has recommended that their members should work on the proposed marking system for the Leaving Certificate this year.

Covid has canceled the Leaving Certificate examinations. Under the marking system in place, teachers are asked to give students the mark they think students would get in the exams.

The ASTI expressed concern last night that students could take legal action against teachers if they were not satisfied with marks under this system. The ASTI said that they were not entirely satisfied with the indemnity given to teachers under the guidelines, and would advise their members not to engage with the marking system until their own lawyers were satisfied with the wording. They were seeking further clarification on how the legal costs would be met, should there be a case against them.

Today, following talks with the Department of Education, the ASTI announced that they were happy with the indemnity.

The ASTI stated that they were happy for the Chief State Solicitor's Office to take over in legal proceedings. And the cost to a teacher would never fall if there was a case against him.