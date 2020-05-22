The Association of Secondary Teachers, ASTI, is "confident" that the issue of indemnity will be resolved.

The Association of Secondary Teachers, ASTI, is seeking clarification and confirmation that teachers will be fully protected against legal cases under the proposed Leaving Certificate marking system this year. They say they are confident that the issue of indemnity will be resolved.

The ASTI has advised its members not to engage with the system until this clarification is given. They say the arrangement must be satisfactory to their own lawyers. The ASTI Secretary General, Kieran Christie, said this morning that teachers should not do any work on projected marks until the issue is resolved.

Talks will continue today in the Department of Education with a view to stemming the deadlock.

Under the marking system that will be in place this year, teachers are asked to give them the mark they think students would get in the exams. The guidelines state that only work completed by students before 12 March will be included in the assessment of marks by teachers.