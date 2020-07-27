The apps that cannot be missing on the mobiles of the EuroXliveAndroid editors this summer

We are less than a week from the beginning of August and in Xataka Android we are already planning our holidays. And of course, you can not miss a good collection of apps with which to disconnect from work while still using your smartphone. Of course, the use of mobile phones always in moderation, which is what the rest of the year is for.

All of us who belong to Xataka Android have our favourite applications. And next, we are going to detail the ones that we have mostly used this 2020, those that we will also take on vacation. Of course, some will remain with the notifications turned off, that’s for sure.

SocialDrive and Packpoint

Recommended by Ricardo Aguilar

A couple of very useful apps, especially for the summer, I think they are SocialDrive and Packpoint. SocialDrive is an application that shows us radars as well as controls, accidents and other information on the road. I think it is essential for any getaway since we will have much more complete traffic information than what Waze or Google Maps can offer.

The second, Packpoint, is an app to organize everything we want to take on a trip. We can select a destination, type of trip, activities that we are going to do and others, in order to organize a complete list with everything we need. It is a very useful app that you cannot miss when we are in summer.

IMDb and SeriesGuide

Recommended by Samuel Fernández

I see many series and movies after a week, although lately, I have somewhat neglected the latter. And, as part of my personal “tare”, I am constantly consulting data on actors, directors, etc. Hence, over time, IMDb has become a fixed app on my mobile phone. In fact, I also carry it on the iPad, everywhere with my username and password and everywhere evaluating chapters, seasons, movies, and more. Essential.

And although I have not yet internalized its use as it should, the truth is that SeriesGuide is on the same path of merging itself with my daily use of the phone. An app to know which chapter you are in each series you have open and so not get lost, while alerting you of new chapters. Although this does not usually serve much unless you go to the rhythm of the country in which they are shot. But yes, I have to recommend it.

Caffeine, Amazfit Tools and Chrome Remote Desktop

Recommended by Iván Ramírez

The applications that I carry on my mobile are not affected by the weather: they are the same in summer as in winter. Leaving a little of the same as always , Keep , Maps or Gmail, some lesser-known apps that I carry with me are Caffeine , to keep the screen on until further notice, or Amazfit Tools , to configure the notifications of the Mi Amazfit GTR. I also get a lot out of Chrome Remote Desktop for when I need to access my PC remotely, gReader is still my favourite RSS reader despite being abandoned, Snapseed It is my header photo editor for small touches and Telegram cannot be missing on my mobile, as I use it to pass things from PC to mobile and vice versa.

Notion

Recommended by Amparo Babiloni

My essential app on Android right now is the Notion. I started organizing with this manager recently and, together with Gmail and Slack, this app has become a key pillar in my productivity tools.

It is super complete and here I manage everything from work to other personals like the shopping list or household chores, the truth is that you don’t finish it. As a point to improve, it is quite slow especially when you open it for the first time, perhaps precisely because it has many sections, but the truth is that it penalizes the experience. All in all, right now it is one of the apps that I use the most and that are the most useful to me.

Google Photos and AccuWeather

Recommended by Laura Sacristán

In my case, there are several applications that are essential for me in summer. I could start with the hotel or restaurant reservations, continue with the messaging services and end with the bank’s apps to control expenses, but I’m going to stick with two very specific ones. The first of them is Google Photos, essential to have a cloud backup of all the photos you take during the holidays (which are usually many).

The second would be AccuWeather, both to know if it is going to be extremely hot and to anticipate possible storms. I think the weather apps are very useful all year round, but these days even more, and AccuWeather for me is one of the most complete in this regard.

Wikiloc and TripAdvisor

Recommended by Cosmos

In this atypical summer due to the coronavirus and the mandatory mask in urban areas, Wikiloc will be one of the applications that will not be missing on my mobile. It is the best application to discover hiking, running, bike routes, etc … In addition, it allows you to record your own routes to check the times, distances, speeds and unevenness, among other data.

And since it seems that these holidays I will spend at home, I will have to draw on local tourism. To discover where I can go and what I can do, TripAdvisor will be the perfect complement to Google Maps. The trip planner shows you getaways and day trips, the best tours, in addition to its complete search engine for restaurants, hotels and flights.

GeForce Now and Geocaching

Recommended by Iván Linares

Like my partner Cosmos, I predict a summer without leaving home too much. But this is not going to be a boring summer, because I plan to finish some of the games I have halfway in GeForce Now. The app allows me to play both on the phone and on TV with Android TV; so I will always have support from which to enjoy Death Stranding, Shadow of the Tomb Raider or Assasin’s Creed Odyssey. This August I finish them promised.

And to avoid being locked up at home all day this summer, I plan to return to Geocaching, one of my favourite applications outdoors. With it you can not only discover new routes and emblematic places, but it also offers all the excitement of searching for treasures. Outdoors, excitement, deciphering puzzles and searching: with this app you have fun both as a group and alone.